Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, SHARDAI MARIE

1709 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BELL, LUCAS FLITNER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BURNS, RENDER

1435 OGDEN AVE BRONX, 10452

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF SERVICES

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS

---

CARD, WILLIAM TREVOR

12179 OD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

CASSANDRA, ISABEL AVILA

182 ORANGE DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CHARLES, TRAVIS BERNELL

1320 ALETHEA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FEAGANS, JACOB STACY

230B SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

FILTER, TUCKER CAMPBELL

821 BELL AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FORSYTHE, ELI

2837 HWY 29 ,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

GADSBY, JOSHUA MICHAEL

104 MERILYN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAY, ANGEL DENISE

627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HAKE, HANNAH

3338 CENTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

5607 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

ROBBERY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

47 MITLIN PIKE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE

1913 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

---

LEWIS, JUSTINA A

517 S.LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 30742

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE POSSESSION (IV)

---

LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN

828 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MERRICK, BRANDON A

8911 FOX LONAS RD KNOXVILLE, 37923

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE

258 W.

GILLESPIE CHATTANNOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---NEEDHAM, KAYLA ASHLYN72 CHICKADEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---PICKETT, STEVEN W212 EADS ST EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---RICHARDSON, ANGELA JUANITA113 LAUREL DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (OV---RODRIQUEZ, ADRIANNA9986 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANTIAGO, BIANCA DE2000 KINSPORT DR DALTON, 307216136Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---SEWELL, JACKIE LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING THE SCENCE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH PROPERTYDRIVING W/LICNESE SUPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 374152105Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMARTT, LAKITA4855 BOLDER HWY LAS VEGAS, 89121Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, KATRINA KEYSHAWN700 E 1ST ST TUSCUMBIA, 35674Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON726 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SMITH, TOSHIA LAURAY5509 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY---SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VANSICKLE, JESSIE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK APARTMENT I123 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD509 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043135Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILKEY, SUMMER CHEYANNE335 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)