Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 19-25:

Woman Charged In Incident In Which Pair Forced Their Way Into House Where 2 Children Were Alone

Police Say Burglar Left Behind Piece Of ID In Lookout Valley Break-In

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

A woman has been charged in an incident in which police said a pair forced their way into a residence on Dee Drive where two children, ages 10 and 12, were the only ones home. Amanda Deshay ... (click for more)

Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in. Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary ... (click for more)