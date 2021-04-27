Chattanooga Man Arrested In Murder Of Cleveland, Tn., Man Outside Dalton Bar

Dalton investigators have arrested 26-year-old Devon R. Wheeler of Chattanooga for the Sunday morning murder of 28-year-old Rashad Goldston, of Cleveland, Tn., outside a Dalton bar.

The arrest was made early Tuesday morning at a motel in Smyrna, Ga., with the assistance of the Cobb County Police Department. Wheeler was arrested without incident. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The killing happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot outside of the Oyster Pub bar at 933 Market St. in Dalton. Investigators believe that some sort of dispute occurred inside the bar between the victim Goldston and Devon Wheeler’s girlfriend, which led to a disturbance. The disturbance continued later in the parking lot, and at approximately 2:30 a.m. the fight escalated to Wheeler firing several shots into the gray Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Goldston.

Goldston was hit by one of the gunshots in the back. He attempted to drive away from the scene, but crashed a short distance away, flipping the vehicle onto its side in front of the Dollar Tree store in the same parking lot.

Goldston was attended to by a nurse who was on scene and later by responding officers from the Dalton Police Department. He was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died later in the morning.

Detectives from the Dalton Police Department responded to the scene to take over the investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Wheeler was the shooter.

On Monday, investigators developed intelligence that Wheeler had traveled to Smyrna. Dalton detectives traveled to Cobb County and contacted the Cobb County Police Department which joined the investigation. Officers from the CCDP’s SWAT team assisted with the arrest at a Smyrna motel at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Wheeler is currently being held in the Cobb County jail and was expected to be transported to the Whitfield County jail later on Tuesday. The Dalton Police Department thanked the Cobb County Police Department for their assistance with making this arrest.