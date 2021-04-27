Man, 29, Shot Monday Evening On Chamberlain Avenue Dies

Jamichael Jones, 29, died after being shot Monday evening on Chamberlain Avenue.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Chamberlain Avenue at approximately 7:19 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Officers located Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.



He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.