 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Encourages Residents To Continue Wearing Masks As Recommended By The CDC

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department will continue to encourage county residents, businesses, and schools to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to use a mask and practice physical distancing, even after the mask mandate is lifted Thursday, April 29, 2021.

“The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has affected everyone in our county in one way or another,” said Dr. Urrego, Interim Health Officer with the Hamilton County Health Department. “As of April 27th, 44,006 cases and 491 deaths have been reported in Hamilton County.  Since the first case was identified March of 2020 and throughout the pandemic, the Hamilton County Health Department has recommended and implemented public health measures to mitigate transmission of the SARS-CoV-2.  The health department’s efforts have and will continue to focus on the health of the residents of Hamilton County.”

Mitigation efforts that have proven to be effective in reducing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 include:

·        Wearing a mask

·         Physical distancing 

·         Hand washing

Early in the pandemic, the Health Department recommended these measures and a reduction of cases was seen.  When the mask mandate was put in place July 10, 2020 the rising trend of Covid-19 cases stabilized proving the efficacy of masks to reduce transmission. Later in the year, the county had a significant surge in cases that were probably due to inconsistent use of mask wearing and physical distancing combined with increased travel and gatherings for the holidays. 

A combination of more consistent practice of mitigation measures and the introduction of vaccines have now brought cases of Covid-19 to levels seen right before the time the mask mandate was originally put in place.  Although the cases have significantly decreased compared to the peak of the last surge, the cases remain at a level considered high by the (CDC) and mitigation measures should continue.

This week, the mask mandate is due to expire allowing residents and businesses to choose whether they want to continue with SARS-CoV-2 mitigation measures. The Hamilton County Health Department will continue to encourage county residents, businesses, and schools to follow CDC recommendations to use a mask and practice physical distancing.

The Health Department’s recommendations to continue to wear a mask are based on many factors:

· First, the cases in the community remain high and there is evidence of more transmissible variants of the SARS-CoV-2 in our community. 

·  Second, a significant number of eligible residents have not been vaccinated and remain at risk. 

Officials said, "Wearing a mask and physically distancing are effective measures that, when consistently used by everyone, will protect our community." 

The Health Department’s recommendations of when masks are not needed will follow recent revised guidelines recommended by the CDC. 

· Vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or physically distance.

·  Recommendations to wear a mask indoors in public spaces for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is still recommended.

·  Vaccinated people can safely go outdoors without wearing a mask to exercise and gather in small groups as well as dine outdoors - but should still consider wearing a mask when in large outside gatherings.

·  Unvaccinated people may also go outdoors to exercise and attend small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends.

The Health Department encourages those that have not been vaccinated to consider the many activities that are now safe to do without being at risk for getting Covid-19. Vaccination opportunities are readily available in Hamilton County. Those who are interested in learning more can visit the Health Department’s website, call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383, or visitvaccinefinder.org to identify other vaccination sites in Hamilton County.

The Health Department’s mask recommendations will be modified and updated as the status of the pandemic evolves.


April 27, 2021

Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

April 27, 2021

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 5, 841 New Cases

April 27, 2021

Health Department Encourages Residents To Continue Wearing Masks As Recommended By The CDC


Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,425. There are 841 new cases, as that total reaches 876,933 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will continue to encourage county residents, businesses, and schools to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to use a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler who retired last month. Officials said Mr. Christensen is well-known throughout the community for his leadership at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. He was employed by the Community ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 5, 841 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,425. There are 841 new cases, as that total reaches 876,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,243, which is an increase of 117 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,627 cases, up 8; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors