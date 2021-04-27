 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 50 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Hamilton County had 50 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,006. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,877, which is 97 percent, and there are 638 active cases.

There are 46 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 844,246 on Tuesday with 1,187 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,163, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 777 people hospitalized from the virus, which is eight fewer than on Monday.

Testing numbers are above 7.609 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 819,211, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,113 cases, up 1; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,840 cases, up 29; 149 deaths

Grundy County: 1,786 cases, up 1; 34 deaths

Marion County: 3,114 cases, up 2; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,373 cases, up 2; 25 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 2,029 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,327 cases, up 1; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,682 cases, up 1; 29 deaths

Knox County: 50,227 cases, up 66; 628 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 88,773 cases, up 130; 929 deaths

Shelby County: 94,240 cases, up 128; 1,607 deaths, up 5


April 27, 2021

Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

April 27, 2021

Jim Oliver's Smokehouse - A Monteagle Landmark - Goes Up In Flames

April 27, 2021

Department Of Homeland Security Announces REAL ID Deadline Extension


Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler ... (click for more)

Jim Oliver's Smokehouse, a landmark at Monteagle since 1960, burned to the ground on Tuesday. Officials said the restaurant and gift shop were gone, though the lodge and 20 cabins were spared. ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has been notified that the federal implementation date of REAL ID has been extended by an additional 19 months, from Oct. 1 to May 3, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler who retired last month. Officials said Mr. Christensen is well-known throughout the community for his leadership at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. He was employed by the Community ... (click for more)

Jim Oliver's Smokehouse - A Monteagle Landmark - Goes Up In Flames

Jim Oliver's Smokehouse, a landmark at Monteagle since 1960, burned to the ground on Tuesday. Officials said the restaurant and gift shop were gone, though the lodge and 20 cabins were spared. Jim Oliver had set up the restaurant that became a popular spot along the Dixie Highway. When he died in May 2007, a son and daughter, took over the operation. The business's website ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Time For A Flat Tax

I read today that President Biden wants to give an extra $80 billion to the IRS to crack down on tax evasion. If the Treasury Department is a viable source of information the total IRS budget is $12.039 billion. My first take on all the above is, “what the heck?” The entire department has a budget of $12 billion and someone wants to give them $80 billion more. Only in America ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors