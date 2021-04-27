Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 50 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 50 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,006. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,877, which is 97 percent, and there are 638 active cases.

There are 46 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 844,246 on Tuesday with 1,187 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,163, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 777 people hospitalized from the virus, which is eight fewer than on Monday.



Testing numbers are above 7.609 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 819,211, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,113 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,840 cases, up 29; 149 deaths



Grundy County: 1,786 cases, up 1; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,114 cases, up 2; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,373 cases, up 2; 25 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 2,029 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,327 cases, up 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,682 cases, up 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 50,227 cases, up 66; 628 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 88,773 cases, up 130; 929 deaths



Shelby County: 94,240 cases, up 128; 1,607 deaths, up 5