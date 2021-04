The City Council has approved two new members to the city's Industrial Development Board.

They are Gordon Parker and Patrick Sharpley.

Mr. Parker was nominated by Darrin Ledford and Mr. Sharpley by Raquetta Dotley.

The IDB is being enlarged from seven members to nine so that each council member will have one selection.

Council members Ken Smith and Chip Henderson said they will name picks later.

Some vacancies also exist on the panel.