Department Of Homeland Security Announces REAL ID Deadline Extension

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has been notified that the federal implementation date of REAL ID has been extended by an additional 19 months,

from Oct. 1 to May 3, 2023.

Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the announcement due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on today’s extension announcement, visit, https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/news/2021/04/27/dhs-announces-extension-real-id-full-enforcement-deadline.



Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone boarding a U.S.

commercial flight, entering a nuclear facility or certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID compliant license or acceptable identification, suchas a valid United States passport or military ID, to gain entry. Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at www.tnrealid.gov or www.dhs.gov/real-id.