5 Silverdale Inmates Who Were Stabbed Called Home Just Before Incident Saying Guards Were Moving Them Into Dangerous Situation, Family Members Say

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Five inmates at the Silverdale Jail who were stabbed just after midnight on Saturday called home just beforehand saying they were going into a dangerous situation, family members said.

The sister of one of the prisoners said he told them he "thought it would be his last call." He said guards were moving them into a cell with people they did not get along with.

He said he knew that one of those in the cell "had a shank (homemade knife)." 

She said families of all five inmates got similar late-night calls.

The sister said her brother is still bleeding from the incident and needs outside medical care to make sure his leg does not get worse.

A mother said her son was stabbed 17 times and has stitches in 10 different places.

She said he was in the hospital for three days, but has been placed back into the general population at Silverdale, which is now operated by the Sheriff's Department after a private firm left at the end of December.

The mother said, "No one will give us answers to any of our questions."

County Commissioner David Sharpe said he would hold a committee meeting to look into the situation.

The Sheriff's Office earlier said, "On Friday at 7:51 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division was made aware of an inmate that had been stabbed while incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Facility. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where the non-life threatening injuries were treated at which time the inmate was released.

"On Saturday at 12:11 a.m., another altercation occurred that resulted in five inmates claiming that they had been stabbed by other inmates within the facility.

"Three of the five victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and then returned to Silverdale Detention Facility. The other two victims were treated onsite by medical personnel."

"Currently there is an ongoing investigation into the incidents by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division."

Senator Hagerty To Visit Chickamauga Lock May 4

No Appointment Required At Vaccination Station This Thursday At The Colonnade In Ringgold

Russell Gros Named To Stadium Corporation Board


The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Senator Bill Hagerty will visit the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project next Tuesday. The senator will tour the existing lock ... (click for more)

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade in Ringgold will offer drive-up COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. "An appointment is no longer required to receive this potentially ... (click for more)

Russell Gros has been named by County Mayor Jim Coppinger to a seat on the board that operates Finley Stadium. He replaces longtime board member Frank Kinser, who died recently. Mr. Gros ... (click for more)



The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Huge American Crisis

During just one week last month, March 15th through March 21 st , our FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System had 1,218,002 requests for clearance to sell individuals firearms. Yes, you read it right: 1.2 mm in just seven days. But to better understand America’s fears, our keen yearning for safety, and a frightening chasm between conservatives and liberals fueled ... (click for more)

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Beach Volleyball: Van Horn And Yensho Named OVC Co-Coaching Staff of the Year, Mocs Earn Four All-OVC Selections

After leading the Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team to a 7-3 conference record in its first full season as a program, head coach Darin Van Horn and assistant coach Juliana Yensho have been named the Ohio Valley Conference's Co-Coaching Staff of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday morning. Senior Baylee Young and freshman Jordan Krege were named to the All-OVC ... (click for more)


