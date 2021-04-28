Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. At 5:35 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting the fire at 1010 Hillcrest Road.

The Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming out of the house. Once homeowners reported to firefighters everyone was out of the house, they conducted an interior attack and found fire in a bedroom.

Fire officials reported they were able to stop the fire with a water extinguisher and the cause of the fire was accidental. A lighted candle caught the curtains on fire.

Damages are estimated at $30,000.

The homeowner will be staying with family temporarily.

