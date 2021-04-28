 Thursday, April 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- photo by Chief Markus Fritts, DBVFD

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. At 5:35 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting the fire at 1010 Hillcrest Road.

The Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming out of the house. Once homeowners reported to firefighters everyone was out of the house, they conducted an interior attack and found fire in a bedroom.

Fire officials reported they were able to stop the fire with a water extinguisher and the cause of the fire was accidental. A lighted candle caught the curtains on fire.

Damages are estimated at $30,000.

The homeowner will be staying with family temporarily.

- photo by Chief Markus Fritts, DBVFD

April 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 28, 2021

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

April 28, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION ... (click for more)

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. At 5:35 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting the fire ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE --- AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A 863 CANAL STREET #312 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. At 5:35 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting the fire at 1010 Hillcrest Road. The Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming out of the house. Once homeowners reported to firefighters everyone was out of ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Critical Race Theory

There is a cute story about Manfred Eigen, a German biophysical chemist who won a 1967 Nobel Prize for discovering reaction times to chemicals, his brilliance eventually saving millions of people. Dr. Eigen once said, “In theory, there is no different between theory and practice. But in practice there is.” Of course, the doctor was referring to medical practice and truer words have ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State's Lenoir Named Region Volleyball Coach of the Year

Chattanooga State’s women’s volleyball team ended their 2020-2021 season as Region VII runner-up while also receiving both player and coaching honors. Players named to the all-region team included #21 Hannah Dutton, libero and #22 Sydney Pittman, middle blocker. Both women are completing their freshman year at Chattanooga State. In addition, first-year coach Kristy Lenoir was named ... (click for more)

Mocs' Beach Volleyball #2 Seed In OVC Championship

Playing as the No. 2 seed, the Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team gets set for the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference Championship tomorrow through Saturday in Martin, Tenn., hosted by UT Martin. Chattanooga (8-9, 7-3) finished the regular season in second place of the OVC standings, two games back of Morehead State, and will receive a first round BYE in this weekend's tournament. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors