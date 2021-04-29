 Thursday, April 29, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TDOT Contractor To Shift I-75 Traffic To Final Alignment On I 75/I-24 Interchange Modification Project This Weekend

Thursday, April 29, 2021

As part of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project, TDOT contract crews will shift I-75 traffic onto its permanent alignment beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday. The contractor is allowed until 6 a.m. on Monday to do this work, but they hope to complete the traffic shift before the deadline.

During the traffic shift, the two left lanes on I-75 North approaching the interchange will be closed.

Traffic wishing to access I-24 West from I-75 North will use a temporary exit ramp.

The I-75 North on-ramps from US 41/Ringgold Road at Exit 1 will also be closed during the workand traffic will be directed to alternate routes and access either I-75 or I-24 at other locations. Due to low height clearances at the tunnels on US 41/Ringgold Road west of the Exit 1 interchange, truck traffic will be prohibited from using the tunnels as an alternate route.

Message boards will be in place to mark closures and detours, while TDOT personnel, contract crews, and law enforcement will be stationed throughout the work zone. The speed limit through the work zone will remain reduced to 45 miles per hour.

When the contractor completes this traffic shift, motorists traveling through the interchange on I-75 North will access I-24 West ramp from the right instead of the left as they have historically done. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention and follow all signs as they adjust to the new traffic pattern.

Additionally, the Tennessee Welcome Center on I-75 North will also be closed to all traffic at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday and will remain closed until May 27 so the contractor can reconstruct the Welcome Center’s access to and from I-75.

This work's schedule is contingent on the contractor completing all preparatory construction work beforehand, and it is also weather-dependent. Should preparation issues or inclement weather delay this work, the contractor will reschedule it to take place on the next available weekend.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I-75/I-24 interchange modification project, slated for completion in late summer 2021. For more information on the project, visit the project website:   https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


April 29, 2021

Governor Lee Touts Passage Of $42.6 Billion State Budget

April 29, 2021

2 Criminal Justice Reform Bills Are Approved By The Tennessee Legislature

April 29, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget has passed through the General Assembly. The budget totals $42.6 billion and, according to Governor Bill Lee, includes historic investments in literacy, mental ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Legislature has passed two criminal justice reform bills that were a priority of Governor Bill Lee and informed by the recommendations of the Tennessee Criminal Justice Investment ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Touts Passage Of $42.6 Billion State Budget

The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget has passed through the General Assembly. The budget totals $42.6 billion and, according to Governor Bill Lee, includes historic investments in literacy, mental health, broadband, and safety. “I’m proud that this budget delivers on some of our top promises to Tennesseans and invests in external organizations meeting the needs of our local communities,” ... (click for more)

2 Criminal Justice Reform Bills Are Approved By The Tennessee Legislature

The Tennessee Legislature has passed two criminal justice reform bills that were a priority of Governor Bill Lee and informed by the recommendations of the Tennessee Criminal Justice Investment Task Force . The Alternatives to Incarceration Act expands access to safe prison alternatives, ensures reasonable pre-trial release conditions for those facing criminal charges, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Critical Race Theory

There is a cute story about Manfred Eigen, a German biophysical chemist who won a 1967 Nobel Prize for discovering reaction times to chemicals, his brilliance eventually saving millions of people. Dr. Eigen once said, “In theory, there is no different between theory and practice. But in practice there is.” Of course, the doctor was referring to medical practice and truer words have ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Drayton Arnold Named Finalist For STATS FCS Doris Robinson Award

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior quarterback Drayton Arnold is one of 13 finalists for the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. Thirteen FCS players – one from each conference in college football's Division I subdivision – were announced Wednesday as finalists for the national honor. Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary Grambling ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's Lenoir Named Region Volleyball Coach of the Year

Chattanooga State’s women’s volleyball team ended their 2020-2021 season as Region VII runner-up while also receiving both player and coaching honors. Players named to the all-region team included #21 Hannah Dutton, libero and #22 Sydney Pittman, middle blocker. Both women are completing their freshman year at Chattanooga State. In addition, first-year coach Kristy Lenoir was named ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors