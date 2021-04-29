 Thursday, April 29, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Schools Announces Personnel Updates

Thursday, April 29, 2021

  • Angie Cass

  • Karen Hollis

  • Bethanie Reynolds


As the district looks to the 2021-2022 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates on Thursday.

Angie Cass has been named the principal at Soddy Daisy High School. She previously served as principal of Ooltewah High School.

Ms.

Cass is a product of Hamilton County Schools and a 23-year veteran of the district. Throughout her career, she has worked as a teacher, district curriculum coach, assistant principal and principal at a variety of schools in the district. While Cass served as principal at East Ridge Middle, she led the school to become a Reward School in 2016-2017 and back-to-back years at Level 5 status. She also held the role of assistant principal of Soddy Daisy High School for four years. Cass’ accomplishments include being named TSSAA District 3 A.F. Bridges Principal of the Year (2019), serving as an HCS Mentor Principal for two years, and being elected to the TSSAA Legislative Council District 3 seat. She will become the first female principal of Soddy Daisy High School.

She holds a bachelor’s in Teaching from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s in Curriculum K-12 from Tusculum College. Ms. Cass also earned an EdS in Leadership and Administration K-12 from Tennessee Tech.

Ms. Cass replaces Steve Henry, who’s retiring after serving as principal at Soddy Daisy High School for the last five years and after working with Hamilton County Schools for 41 years.

Karen Hollis will be the new principal at Ooltewah High School. Previously, Hollis served as principal at Ooltewah Elementary School.


Ms. Hollis, a 33-year veteran of Hamilton County Schools, began her career as a teacher at Howard Elementary School where she taught for 13 years. She moved into administration and served as the assistant principal at Hardy Elementary and principal at Ganns Middle Valley Elementary. In 2011, Ms. Hollis became the elementary operations director for the district where she planned, organized, and directed operations for elementary schools in the district. She returned to principalship in 2019, serving as the interim principal at Spring Creek Elementary and principal at Ooltewah Elementary. Ms. Hollis’ accomplishments include 1990 Teacher of the Year (Howard Elementary), 2008-2009 PTA Principal of the Year, 2011 HCS Principal of the Year, and 2011 Tennessee Southeast Region Principal of the Year.

Ms. Hollis earned a bachelor’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and holds a master’s in Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Bethanie Reynolds has been named the new principal at Ooltewah Elementary School. She previously served as assistant principal at Ooltewah Elementary School.


Ms. Reynolds, a 14-year veteran of Hamilton County Schools, joined the district in 2007 as a teacher at Clifton Hills Elementary. She moved into administration in 2015 when she became the assistant principal at Battle Academy. Since then, she has served as assistant principal and athletic director for Hunter Middle School, as well as assistant principal of Ooltewah Elementary School. Ms. Reynolds is a member of Cohort 10 of the Principal Leadership Academy sponsored by Hamilton County Schools, the Public Education Foundation, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

She holds a bachelor’s in Human Development from Lee University, and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Carson Newman University.



April 29, 2021

Hamilton County Now Has 98% Recovered From COVID, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

April 29, 2021

Georgia Has 51 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,068 New Cases

April 29, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Announces Personnel Updates


Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,126. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 51 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,534. There are 1,068 new cases, as that total reaches 878,827 ... (click for more)

As the district looks to the 2021-2022 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates on Thursday. Angie Cass has been named the principal at Soddy Daisy High School. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Now Has 98% Recovered From COVID, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,126. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,021, which is 98 percent, and there are 614 active cases. There are 47 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 51 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,068 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 51 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,534. There are 1,068 new cases, as that total reaches 878,827 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,500, which is an increase of 130 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,639 cases, up ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Critical Race Theory

There is a cute story about Manfred Eigen, a German biophysical chemist who won a 1967 Nobel Prize for discovering reaction times to chemicals, his brilliance eventually saving millions of people. Dr. Eigen once said, “In theory, there is no different between theory and practice. But in practice there is.” Of course, the doctor was referring to medical practice and truer words have ... (click for more)

Sports

Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Bryce Thompson, Brandon Kennedy Awaiting Draft Fate

Trey Smith , Josh Palmer , Bryce Thompson and Brandon Kennedy , former Vols, are set for the next chapter of their football careers as the three-day 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Cleveland. Round one begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds two and three take place Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds four through seven get underway at noon Saturday. ESPN, NFL Network ... (click for more)

Covenant Women's Track Team Runs To Second Place Finish At USA South Championships

The Covenant women's track and field team climbed to a second-place finish at the USA South Championships, while the men's team placed fifth overall as the event concluded on Thursday. It is the highest finish for the women's team at the USA South Championships as the Scots totaled 101 points, while the men's fifth-place finish (63 points) was its highest in program history. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors