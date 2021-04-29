Hamilton County Schools Announces Personnel Updates

As the district looks to the 2021-2022 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates on Thursday.

Angie Cass has been named the principal at Soddy Daisy High School. She previously served as principal of Ooltewah High School.

Ms. Cass is a product of Hamilton County Schools and a 23-year veteran of the district. Throughout her career, she has worked as a teacher, district curriculum coach, assistant principal and principal at a variety of schools in the district. While Cass served as principal at East Ridge Middle, she led the school to become a Reward School in 2016-2017 and back-to-back years at Level 5 status. She also held the role of assistant principal of Soddy Daisy High School for four years. Cass’ accomplishments include being named TSSAA District 3 A.F. Bridges Principal of the Year (2019), serving as an HCS Mentor Principal for two years, and being elected to the TSSAA Legislative Council District 3 seat. She will become the first female principal of Soddy Daisy High School.

She holds a bachelor’s in Teaching from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s in Curriculum K-12 from Tusculum College. Ms. Cass also earned an EdS in Leadership and Administration K-12 from Tennessee Tech.

Ms. Cass replaces Steve Henry, who’s retiring after serving as principal at Soddy Daisy High School for the last five years and after working with Hamilton County Schools for 41 years.

Karen Hollis will be the new principal at Ooltewah High School. Previously, Hollis served as principal at Ooltewah Elementary School.





Ms. Hollis, a 33-year veteran of Hamilton County Schools, began her career as a teacher at Howard Elementary School where she taught for 13 years. She moved into administration and served as the assistant principal at Hardy Elementary and principal at Ganns Middle Valley Elementary. In 2011, Ms. Hollis became the elementary operations director for the district where she planned, organized, and directed operations for elementary schools in the district. She returned to principalship in 2019, serving as the interim principal at Spring Creek Elementary and principal at Ooltewah Elementary. Ms. Hollis’ accomplishments include 1990 Teacher of the Year (Howard Elementary), 2008-2009 PTA Principal of the Year, 2011 HCS Principal of the Year, and 2011 Tennessee Southeast Region Principal of the Year.

Ms. Hollis earned a bachelor’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and holds a master’s in Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Bethanie Reynolds has been named the new principal at Ooltewah Elementary School. She previously served as assistant principal at Ooltewah Elementary School.





Ms. Reynolds, a 14-year veteran of Hamilton County Schools, joined the district in 2007 as a teacher at Clifton Hills Elementary. She moved into administration in 2015 when she became the assistant principal at Battle Academy. Since then, she has served as assistant principal and athletic director for Hunter Middle School, as well as assistant principal of Ooltewah Elementary School. Ms. Reynolds is a member of Cohort 10 of the Principal Leadership Academy sponsored by Hamilton County Schools, the Public Education Foundation, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

She holds a bachelor’s in Human Development from Lee University, and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Carson Newman University.