Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ALISON FRANCES

528 SEMI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (41G)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BAUGH, TANYA RENA

15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRIDGES, DARRYL LEWIS

16101 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA

3604 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAPP, ALEJANDRO BRADLEY

932 STONE CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CASEY, AUNDRIA NICCOLE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS

1711 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COYNE, REBECCA LYNN

1621 CHEN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE

---

DAVIS, RUSSELL NOAH

8949 BROOKHILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOZIER, ELIJAH A

3001 DAYTON BLVD APT E9 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH

5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

---

FRAGIADAKIS, SAMANTHA ANN

1904 GEORGETOWN RD.

CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU---GARNER, BETTY FAYE127 SHEARER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS405 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115126Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HACKLER, DEVON LEE8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE---HUBLER, LEVI DANIEL5724 DAHNEY LANE HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NEWAYGO CO, MICH)---JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE5256 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---KINSEY, JEREMY LEE2085 MOUNT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KNOX, TIONNA DESHON314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MARTI, LAURIE ELIZABETH8925 QUAIL RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE1909 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122727Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---MILLER, CHRISSY RENA1418 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOON, AMANDE JEWELL16 CHARLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215801Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PEREZ-ROBLERO, JAIME OLIDAM12 BELLFLOWER CIRCLE, APT. 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC---POLK JR, JAMES1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POSCHMANN, PAUL139 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---RHODES, TRENTON KYLE326 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RODRIGUEZ CANTU, BRANDON EDWARD5495 OAKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONCONTRIBUTING TO A MINOR---SAUNDERS, JORDAN ROYCE1418 E46TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SIMONDS, LE ANN K2149 CRESENT CLUB DR HIXSON,Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000---SMITH, DYLAN SETH214 MARSHALL AVE RED BANK, 374151853Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TAYLOR, JOHN CHARLES1416 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE1602 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS3604 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT