Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ALISON FRANCES 
528 SEMI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (41G)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAUGH, TANYA RENA 
15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRIDGES, DARRYL LEWIS 
16101 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA 
3604 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAPP, ALEJANDRO BRADLEY 
932 STONE CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CASEY, AUNDRIA NICCOLE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS 
1711 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COYNE, REBECCA LYNN 
1621 CHEN LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE
---
DAVIS, RUSSELL NOAH 
8949 BROOKHILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOZIER, ELIJAH A 
3001 DAYTON BLVD APT E9 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH 
5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
---
FRAGIADAKIS, SAMANTHA ANN 
1904 GEORGETOWN RD.

CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
---
GARNER, BETTY FAYE 
127 SHEARER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS 
405 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115126 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HACKLER, DEVON LEE 
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE
---
HUBLER, LEVI DANIEL 
5724 DAHNEY LANE HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NEWAYGO CO, MICH)
---
JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE 
5256 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
KINSEY, JEREMY LEE 
2085 MOUNT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNOX, TIONNA DESHON 
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MARTI, LAURIE ELIZABETH 
8925 QUAIL RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
1909 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122727 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
MILLER, CHRISSY RENA 
1418 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH 
3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOON, AMANDE JEWELL 
16 CHARLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215801 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PEREZ-ROBLERO, JAIME OLIDAM 
12 BELLFLOWER CIRCLE, APT. 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC
---
POLK JR, JAMES 
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POSCHMANN, PAUL 
139 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RHODES, TRENTON KYLE 
326 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RODRIGUEZ CANTU, BRANDON EDWARD 
5495 OAKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CONTRIBUTING TO A MINOR
---
SAUNDERS, JORDAN ROYCE 
1418 E46TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SIMONDS, LE ANN K 
2149 CRESENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000
---
SMITH, DYLAN SETH 
214 MARSHALL AVE RED BANK, 374151853 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, JOHN CHARLES 
1416 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE 
1602 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS 
3604 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT


April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

April 3, 2021

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Will Be Another Season Without Baseball For Me - And Response

I am really angry about Major League Baseball. But now there simply aren't enough four letter words for me to use that would express my total disgust with Major League Baseball. Moving the All Star game from Atlanta to wherever is a pure and unnecessary political move. I don't want political advice from athletes, I want them to participate in their sport. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Good Friday, 2021

I dare say there are a pile of people who’d rather be anywhere but here. I can’t hardly blame them. Do you have any idea why millions are glued to the “live streams” of the nauseating George Floyd trial? It’s because ‘The Legion of the Miserable’ loves to wallow in misery. Think about it. George is dead. A Minneapolis jury will decide the fate of a dumb police officer who allegedly ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Counting Heads Of Diminished Vol Squad

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Most Exciting Day Of The Year

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


