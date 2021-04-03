Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, ALISON FRANCES
528 SEMI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (41G)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAUGH, TANYA RENA
15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRIDGES, DARRYL LEWIS
16101 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA
3604 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAPP, ALEJANDRO BRADLEY
932 STONE CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CASEY, AUNDRIA NICCOLE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS
1711 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COYNE, REBECCA LYNN
1621 CHEN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE
---
DAVIS, RUSSELL NOAH
8949 BROOKHILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOZIER, ELIJAH A
3001 DAYTON BLVD APT E9 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH
5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
---
FRAGIADAKIS, SAMANTHA ANN
1904 GEORGETOWN RD.
CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
---
GARNER, BETTY FAYE
127 SHEARER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS
405 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115126
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HACKLER, DEVON LEE
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE
---
HUBLER, LEVI DANIEL
5724 DAHNEY LANE HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NEWAYGO CO, MICH)
---
JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
5256 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
KINSEY, JEREMY LEE
2085 MOUNT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNOX, TIONNA DESHON
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MARTI, LAURIE ELIZABETH
8925 QUAIL RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
1909 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122727
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
MILLER, CHRISSY RENA
1418 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH
3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOON, AMANDE JEWELL
16 CHARLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215801
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PEREZ-ROBLERO, JAIME OLIDAM
12 BELLFLOWER CIRCLE, APT. 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC
---
POLK JR, JAMES
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POSCHMANN, PAUL
139 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RHODES, TRENTON KYLE
326 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RODRIGUEZ CANTU, BRANDON EDWARD
5495 OAKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CONTRIBUTING TO A MINOR
---
SAUNDERS, JORDAN ROYCE
1418 E46TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SIMONDS, LE ANN K
2149 CRESENT CLUB DR HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000
---
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
214 MARSHALL AVE RED BANK, 374151853
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, JOHN CHARLES
1416 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE
1602 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
3604 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT