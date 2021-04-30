 Friday, April 30, 2021 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Announces Extended Hours At The Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site

No Appointment Necessary Beginning On Tuesday

Friday, April 30, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department expands COVID-19 vaccination hours at the Tennessee Riverpark from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends beginning Tuesday. No appointment is necessary and anyone 16 years of age and older is invited to participate.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, Tn. 37406

·         No appointment necessary.

·         FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older.

·         Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

·         Saturday-Sunday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine has never been easier in Hamilton County. Beginning May 4, people may stop by the Tennessee Riverpark seven days a week and through the 6PM hour Monday-Friday. We hope this change makes getting the vaccine more convenient for people with busy schedules.  Everyone in the family, ages 16 years and older, can come by this site to get vaccinated in a very short period of time. Every member of the community who gets vaccinated helps us all get closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab:http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:

  • Appointment line: 423-209-5398
  • Spanish appointment line:  423-209-5384

Additional Resources:

  • COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383
  • For COVID-19 vaccine questions, including when to get your second dose, visit the FAQ page.
  • To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

April 30, 2021

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Study

April 30, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 30, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday released its annual Crime on Campus publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. The ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN 4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Study

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday released its annual Crime on Campus publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is obvious throughout the 2020 statistics, as students, ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Unconscionable Insult

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, just five years removed from being chosen as the best in all of the United States, has just crashed and burned. Chamber president Christy Gillenwater, surely spurred by Board Chair and black activist Valoria Armstrong, shook the Chatttanooga business community to its core Thursday. When it was learned the “woke” movement has generated a Chamber-led ... (click for more)

Sports

Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Bryce Thompson, Brandon Kennedy Awaiting Draft Fate

Trey Smith , Josh Palmer , Bryce Thompson and Brandon Kennedy , former Vols, are set for the next chapter of their football careers as the three-day 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Cleveland. Round one begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds two and three take place Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds four through seven get underway at noon Saturday. ESPN, NFL Network ... (click for more)

Covenant Women's Track Team Runs To Second Place Finish At USA South Championships

The Covenant women's track and field team climbed to a second-place finish at the USA South Championships, while the men's team placed fifth overall as the event concluded on Thursday. It is the highest finish for the women's team at the USA South Championships as the Scots totaled 101 points, while the men's fifth-place finish (63 points) was its highest in program history. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors