Car Wrecks On Bailey Avenue At Intersection With McCallie; Female Passenger Dies And Driver Arrested For Vehicular Homicide

A single-vehicle wreck on Bailey Avenue late Thursday night has left the 29-year-old female passenger dead and the driver in custody.

Christopher A. Patterson, 32, was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

At approximately 10:57 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Bailey Avenue.

Police said a Kia was travelling east on McCallie Avenue when it approached the intersection at Bailey Avenue. The vehicle continued straight, then left the roadway and dropped down a hill, where it came to rest.

She had not been wearing a seat belt. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the passenger dead at the scene.She had not been wearing a seat belt.

An officer said Patterson smelled of an alcoholic beverage. He said they had been coming from Alan Gold's bar, where he said he had two drinks. The officer said his eyes were glassy and bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A blood draw was taken and the results will be received later.

Patterson was taken to the jail. He gave his address as Church Street, Athens, Tn.