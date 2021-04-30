Woman Charged With Setting Fire At Former Boyfriend's Front Porch

A woman suspected of trying to burn her ex-boyfriend’s house down is charged with arson.

Police said that on April 18, Karen Vendal (Kennedy), 54 was texting her ex-boyfriend about bringing his lawnmower back to him. Police said the text stated, “Sorry if it’s in bad shape and catches on fire,” and that text was sent 45 minutes before the fire started.



Police said Ms. Vendal texted him 30 minutes later, saying she tried to start the lawn mower and it caught on fire, and that she tried to put the fire out and left it on his porch. Police said witnesses saw the suspect leaving the house and that she did not even close the hatch. Police said they found that she also texted him, “You got lucky” a few minutes before the fire was reported.



Police said another witness saw the burning lawnmower on the porch, and the witness said he “jerked it out in the yard so the porch damage was limited.” Police said they interviewed Ms. Vendal a couple of days later.



They said she told them that she took the mower to her ex’s house, and said the mower had not worked. Police said she told them she tried to start the mower and that it caught on fire, so she then just got in her car and left. Police said she told them that she was still angry about the breakup.



Police determined Ms Vendal started a fire on her ex’s porch in order to burn down his house, as she made no effort to put out the fire either. Police said there was light damage to the porch.

Ms. Vendal was arrested on Wednesday.

