Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentations.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (Deferred from 04-20-2021)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Deferred from 04-06-2021)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into a Second Amendment to Resolution No. 30331, known as the Collaboration Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, as the Fiscal Agent for the Ed Johnson Committee, to commission an artist to design, fabricate, and install a sculptural artwork, known as the Ed Johnson Memorial at Walnut Plaza, to reduce the funds the Community Foundation owes to the City by $27,305.00, for a revised total amount of $262,790.00. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with Design Workshop for the development of a citywide Parks and Greenways Master Plan, in the amount of $220,000.00. (Tabled from 04-28-2020)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Yerbey Concrete Construction, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-003-201 for construction services associated with the 613 Broad Street Sidewalk Repair, in the amount of $83,264.00, with a contingency amount of $8,326.40, for a total amount of $91,590.40. (District 7)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Listed Below:)? IDB - Re-Appointment of Ray Adkins (District 1) with a term expiration of 04-27-2027? IDB Election - Nominee:James Floyd (District 3) to replace James Miller with a term expiration of06-13-2024.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Deferred from 04-06-2021)6. Ordinances - First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-3, relating to specifically holidays, to add June 19 of each year as a paid holiday of commemoration which is known as “Juneteenth Independence Day”.PLANNINGb. 2021-0054 Rocky Chambers (Abandonment of PUD). An ordinance abandoning a Residential Planned Unit Development located along the south line of the 8100 block of Hitchcock Road, as detailed on the attached map. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions). (Staff Version)2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, Section 31-356.1.1(2), Adjustments in Quality Fee, related to water quality fee reductions.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with Cecilia Lueza, in substantially the form attached, for the MLK Underpass Artwork Activation Project at the 600-800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in an amount not to exceed $90,000.00. (District 8)b. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2021 - 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership Act Funds (HOME) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,255,472.00, as shown more fully hereinbelow.c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to accept, if awarded, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) supplemental funding, for an amount up to $500,000.00 requiring a twenty (20%) percent match from the City.d. A resolution authorizing the activation of the Open Spaces Partnership in Animation and Community Enhancement Program ("OS-PACE") to be available for use in all City of Chattanooga parks and Open Spaces for the cost of park rentals for organizations and individuals that meet the criteria set forth by Open Spaces, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to amend by extending Purchase Order No. 526211 to Harris Computer Systems for a four (4) month renewal period of July 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021, for the purpose of billing and collections of property tax, for an amount not to exceed $58,501.00.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing a revision to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to provide additional language for reinstatement of all employees within eleven (11) months and twenty-nine (29) days from the date of separation. This revision shall be applicable to all employees of the City within the General Pension Plan and the Fire and Police Pension Plan.A resolution authorizing a revision to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to provide additional language for reinstatement of all employees within eleven (11) months and twenty-nine (29) days from the date of separation. This revision shall be applicable to all employees of the City within the General Pension Plan and the Fire and Police Pension Plan. (Alternate Version)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYg. A resolution authorizing a new twelve (12) month blanket contract with a one (1) twelve (12) month optional renewal with Application Technology Software, LLC (AST) for continuity of current platform during implementation of cloud based SaaS, for an annual amount not to exceed $525,000.00.PLANNINGh. 2021-0055 Rocky Chambers (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 1516 (part) and 1526 Jenkins Road, 8090 Hitchcock Road, and the south line of the 8100 block of Hitchcock Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)POLICEi. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to apply for, and if awarded, accept the FEMA Fiscal Year 2021 Port Security Grant Program funds to be used by CPD EOD Unit to purchase two (2) x-ray machines; two (2) flat panel imagery; two (2) computer kits with tablets; two (2) tripods; and two (2) robotic x-ray frames, with a twenty-five (25%) percent City match from the EOD NRC fund, in the amount of $34,356.83, for an amount not to exceed $137,427.35.j. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) for use of the Chattanooga Police Department facilities to provide training courses for the NRC personnel and contractors, for a one (1) year period and four (4) twelve (12) month optional periods, for the life of the five (5) year contract, for an amount payable for year one (1) of $55,000.00 and the next four (4) years of $50,000.00 to the City of Chattanooga, for contract period beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2026, for a total estimated amount not to exceed $255,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final), for Hazen and Sawyer relative to Contract No. W-14-006-101, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $9,340.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $2,024,513.50. (District 1)l. A resolution to Rescind Resolution No. 30604 for the award of Contract No. R-20-017-210, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Shade Structures Replacement, to Lanier Plans, Inc. d/b/a Korkat of Carrolton, GA, and rebid said project. (District 4)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Nabco Electric Company, Inc., for Contract No. W-20- 004-201, Storm Station 1 Replacement of Motor Control Center (MCC), for an increased amount of $11,712.95, and to release the remaining contingency amount of $41,937.05, for a revised contract amount of $548,122.95. (District 5)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-216, roofing repairs for Summit of Softball Ballfields Rebid, to Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for a contract amount of $83,360.00, plus a contingency amount of $8,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $91,860.00. (District 5)o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-19-011-202, blanket contract for roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, to both vendors: (l) Potter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for year one (1) of a three (3) year term, in the amount of $150,000.00 annually, for use by all departments.p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into contract #CMA 2035 with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the maintenance of State Highways within the City limits of Chattanooga for reimbursement to the City, for an amount not to exceed $424,275.30.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.