James Holloway Has Been Keeping Chattanooga's Air Clean For 51 Years

Friday, April 30, 2021

James Holloway has dedicated his career to helping the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau (Bureau) clean up the heavily polluted air in Hamilton County.

In 1969, Chattanooga was named the “Dirtiest City in the Nation.”  The city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County Government drafted a plan to dramatically reduce particulate levels and established the Bureau to enforce the rules and regulations of the plan.

Mr. Holloway began his career at the Bureau on May 1, 1970 as an engineer and was instrumental in Chattanooga’s clean up.  He vividly remembers the day in October of 1972 when all of the industry turned on their air pollution controls and the smoke dissipated, marking the beginning of a monumental transformation for Chattanooga.

In his 51 years at the Bureau, he has held several positions, with operations manager being the most current.  As the operations manager, Mr.

Holloway ensures that the Bureau is operating smoothly and remains in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding regulations.  This allows the Bureau to continue its mission of maintaining and improving healthy air quality levels in Hamilton County.

Officials said, "James Holloway is also a great asset to the Bureau’s public education program. Known for his motivational, fast-paced and attention-grabbing presentations, he has entertained and educated thousands of people on the adverse health effects from air pollution and how to reduce their pollution footprint."

Executive Director Ron Drumeller said, “On behalf of the Air Pollution Control Bureau, it is with great pride and admiration that we congratulate Mr. Holloway on this unique service anniversary milestone.  We applaud him for his individual and collective contributions to our success here at the Bureau. He is a valued team member who continues to help us achieve our mission and grow our vision for Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”

In his free time, Mr. Holloway is a Distinguished Toastmaster, and has won numerous speaking contests, including placing fourth in the International World Championship of Public Speaking Competition in both 1991 and 1997. 

He has served on several boards in Hamilton County, including the Chattanooga Food Bank, Allocations Panel of the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, the Clean Air Committee for the American Lung Association of Tennessee, the Chattanooga Environmental Education Alliance Board and many other organizations.  He is also a member of the Brainerd Kiwanis Club.

Mr. Holloway’s hobbies include bowling, chess, reading, gardening, comic book collecting and public speaking.


May 1, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 43 New Cases

May 1, 2021

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 19 New Deaths, 1,019 More Cases

May 1, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Hamilton County had 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,226. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. Tennessee ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 19 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,578. There are 1,019 new cases, as that total reaches 880,836 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, TERRY LEE 5700 ROPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Loss Of Thinking Inductively

Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention. An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May

“Hooray, hooray, for the First of May …skinny-dippin’ begins today!” That’s a note the late and great Sports Editor Emeritus Freddie Russell of the old Nashville Banner would send to me during the last 20 or so years of his life, and while the “sin” would change from year to year, the laughter the thoughtful note would evoke was always new and ever genuine. As I sit in ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Country Club Set To Host 2021 NCAA D2 Women's South Regional

For the second time in three years Lee University has been selected by the NCAA Division II Championships Committee to host the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's South Regional. The competition will take place Monday-Wednesday, May 3-5, 2021, and will once again take place at the beautiful Cleveland Country Club. The nation's top women's golf programs will descend on the City ... (click for more)

Dalton's McGrew SSAC Women's Golf Coach Of The Year

The SSAC released the year-end 2020-21 women's golf award winners Thursday, highlighted by William Carey's Nichakorn Prapsripoom being named Player of the Year and Jim McGrew being named Coach of the Year for the third time. Prapsripoom is ranked second in the Golfstat Head-to-Head Rankings and won the 2021 Individual SSAC Championship. Rijos is a five-time first-team selection, ... (click for more)


