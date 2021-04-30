James Holloway Has Been Keeping Chattanooga's Air Clean For 51 Years

James Holloway has dedicated his career to helping the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau (Bureau) clean up the heavily polluted air in Hamilton County.

In 1969, Chattanooga was named the “Dirtiest City in the Nation.” The city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County Government drafted a plan to dramatically reduce particulate levels and established the Bureau to enforce the rules and regulations of the plan.

Mr. Holloway began his career at the Bureau on May 1, 1970 as an engineer and was instrumental in Chattanooga’s clean up. He vividly remembers the day in October of 1972 when all of the industry turned on their air pollution controls and the smoke dissipated, marking the beginning of a monumental transformation for Chattanooga.

In his 51 years at the Bureau, he has held several positions, with operations manager being the most current. As the operations manager, Mr. Holloway ensures that the Bureau is operating smoothly and remains in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding regulations. This allows the Bureau to continue its mission of maintaining and improving healthy air quality levels in Hamilton County.

Officials said, "James Holloway is also a great asset to the Bureau’s public education program. Known for his motivational, fast-paced and attention-grabbing presentations, he has entertained and educated thousands of people on the adverse health effects from air pollution and how to reduce their pollution footprint."

Executive Director Ron Drumeller said, “On behalf of the Air Pollution Control Bureau, it is with great pride and admiration that we congratulate Mr. Holloway on this unique service anniversary milestone. We applaud him for his individual and collective contributions to our success here at the Bureau. He is a valued team member who continues to help us achieve our mission and grow our vision for Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”

In his free time, Mr. Holloway is a Distinguished Toastmaster, and has won numerous speaking contests, including placing fourth in the International World Championship of Public Speaking Competition in both 1991 and 1997.

He has served on several boards in Hamilton County, including the Chattanooga Food Bank, Allocations Panel of the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, the Clean Air Committee for the American Lung Association of Tennessee, the Chattanooga Environmental Education Alliance Board and many other organizations. He is also a member of the Brainerd Kiwanis Club.

Mr. Holloway’s hobbies include bowling, chess, reading, gardening, comic book collecting and public speaking.