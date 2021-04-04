 Sunday, April 4, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Others Injured In Lee Highway Crash

Sunday, April 4, 2021
A motorcyclist was killed and two other people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Lee Highway at noon on Saturday.
 
The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the wreck at 9301 Lee Highway.
 
Police said a Chevy Avalanche was on Lee Highway south waiting to turn left onto Ooltewah Ringgold Road. A Harley Davidson was traveling north on Lee Highway in the right lane passing heavy traffic.
 
The Avalanche made a left turn as the motorcyclist entered the intersection and the motorcycle struck it. The motorcyclist was ejected.
 
The Avalanche then struck a Toyota Rav 4.
 
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital via Hamilton County EMS with critical, life-threatening injuries. The man, 51, later died.
 
The passenger in the Avalanche was entrapped and was extricated by the Tri-Community Fire Department. The driver (a man, 22) and passenger (a woman, 22) of the Avalanche were also taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
There were no injuries reported in the Toyota.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. ... (click for more)

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Will Be Another Season Without Baseball For Me - And Response (2)

I am really angry about Major League Baseball. But now there simply aren't enough four letter words for me to use that would express my total disgust with Major League Baseball. Moving the All Star game from Atlanta to wherever is a pure and unnecessary political move. I don't want political advice from athletes, I want them to participate in their sport. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Morning, 2021

Ten years ago on an Easter Sunday like this one, the Rev. Todd B. Jones stood in the pulpit of the First Presbyterian Church in Nashville and told of the shortest Easter sermon ever given. It is so short it is easily memorized and impossible to forget. As Christians the world over celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus today, allow me to give my space on this most meaningful Holy Day ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Clinch Three Game Series Win At ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team earned a hard-fought 3-2 win in 11 innings to clinch a three-game series sweep over rival ETSU on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Johnson City, Tenn. The game marked the longest (by inning) in Betty Basler Field history. Following the victory, Chattanooga is now winners of four of its last five and improve to 4-1 in SoCon play and 8-16 overall. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors