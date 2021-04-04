Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Others Injured In Lee Highway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed and two other people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Lee Highway at noon on Saturday.
The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the wreck at 9301 Lee Highway.
Police said a Chevy Avalanche was on Lee Highway south waiting to turn left onto Ooltewah Ringgold Road. A Harley Davidson was traveling north on Lee Highway in the right lane passing heavy traffic.
The Avalanche made a left turn as the motorcyclist entered the intersection and the motorcycle struck it. The motorcyclist was ejected.
The Avalanche then struck a Toyota Rav 4.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital via Hamilton County EMS with critical, life-threatening injuries. The man, 51, later died.
The passenger in the Avalanche was entrapped and was extricated by the Tri-Community Fire Department. The driver (a man, 22) and passenger (a woman, 22) of the Avalanche were also taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
There were no injuries reported in the Toyota.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.