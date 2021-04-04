Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Others Injured In Lee Highway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed and two other people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Lee Highway at noon on Saturday.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the wreck at 9301 Lee Highway.

Police said a Chevy Avalanche was on Lee Highway south waiting to turn left onto Ooltewah Ringgold Road. A Harley Davidson was traveling north on Lee Highway in the right lane passing heavy traffic.

The Avalanche made a left turn as the motorcyclist entered the intersection and the motorcycle struck it. The motorcyclist was ejected.

The Avalanche then struck a Toyota Rav 4.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital via Hamilton County EMS with critical, life-threatening injuries. The man, 51, later died.

The passenger in the Avalanche was entrapped and was extricated by the Tri-Community Fire Department. The driver (a man, 22) and passenger (a woman, 22) of the Avalanche were also taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

There were no injuries reported in the Toyota.