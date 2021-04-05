Former East Ridge Mayor Don Huskey Dies At 80

Former East Ridge Mayor Don Huskey has died at age 80.

Mr. Huskey was a member of Redemption Point Church.

Mr. Huskey grew up in, and lived most of his life, in East Ridge. Prior to serving as mayor and commissioner of Public Works, he volunteered his time for many years as baseball, softball and soccer coach to hundreds of East Ridge youth. Additionally, he served as president of the Boys Twilight League, Commissioner of Baseball and Softball, and president of the East Ridge and Rossville Kiwanis Club.



Mr. Huskey graduated from Central High School, Class of 1958, and attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he majored in business administration.

He served in the Army National Guard for six years and spent a career as a banking executive before becoming a small business owner in East Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard and Ruby Carson Huskey, sister Dorothy Ann (Orville) Branum, sister Virginia Louise (W.A.) Phillips, and brother-in-law Marvin O’Neal.



He is survived by his three children, Chris (Marchiel) Huskey of Franklin, TN, Jason (Kelly) Huskey of Cranford, NJ, Summer (Clint) Carroll of Chattanooga, TN; and six grandchildren, Samantha (AJ) Cottrell, Gabe (Tara) Huskey, Kristen Huskey, Carson Carroll, Jack Huskey, and Parker Carroll, great-grandson, Greyson Cottrell, and Aunt Erma Wallace.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Redemption Point Church in Ooltewah with Reverend Travis Ballinger officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. Internment will follow at Lakewood Memory Gardens, East.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Redemption Point Church at 3831 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363 or online at www.redemptionpoint.net/giving .

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

