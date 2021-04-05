 Monday, April 5, 2021 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Former East Ridge Mayor Don Huskey Dies At 80

Monday, April 5, 2021
Don Huskey
Don Huskey

Former East Ridge Mayor Don Huskey has died at age 80.

Mr. Huskey was a member of Redemption Point Church. 

Mr. Huskey grew up in, and lived most of his life, in East Ridge.  Prior to serving as mayor and commissioner of Public Works, he volunteered his time for many years as baseball, softball and soccer coach to hundreds of East Ridge youth. Additionally, he served as president of the Boys Twilight League, Commissioner of Baseball and Softball, and president of the East Ridge and Rossville Kiwanis Club.

Mr. Huskey graduated from Central High School, Class of 1958, and attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he majored in business administration.

He served in the Army National Guard for six years and spent a career as a banking executive before becoming a small business owner in East Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard and Ruby Carson Huskey, sister Dorothy Ann (Orville) Branum, sister Virginia Louise (W.A.) Phillips, and brother-in-law Marvin O’Neal. 

He is survived by his three children, Chris (Marchiel) Huskey of Franklin, TN, Jason (Kelly) Huskey of Cranford, NJ, Summer (Clint) Carroll of Chattanooga, TN; and six grandchildren, Samantha (AJ) Cottrell, Gabe (Tara) Huskey, Kristen Huskey, Carson Carroll, Jack Huskey, and Parker Carroll, great-grandson, Greyson Cottrell, and Aunt Erma Wallace.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Redemption Point Church in Ooltewah with Reverend Travis Ballinger officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. Internment will follow at Lakewood Memory Gardens, East.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Redemption Point Church at 3831 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363 or online at www.redemptionpoint.net/giving.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 5, 2021

Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

April 5, 2021

Knoxville Man Arrested For Attempting To Provide Material Support To ISIS


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed. David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday. ... (click for more)

Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as “Abu Hamza,” 31, was arrested on March 24, in Knoxville following the return of a federal grand jury indictment charging him with attempting to provide ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed. David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday. Robinson placed the 911 call after the incident. He initially said he and the woman were playing with the gun and it went off. Witnesses said the pair had been arguing throughout ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Historical Fiction

One of the best fiction books ever written in my eyes was entitled “The Third Bullet” by the film critic of the Washington Post, Steven Hunter. It was written in 2013 and the hero, former Marine sniper Bob Lee Swagger – a totally fictitious guy – was called in to investigate one of the most enduring controversies of our time - the JFK assassination - in Dallas. The book is so good ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors