Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 547 New Cases
Monday, April 5, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,749.
There were 547 new cases, as that total reached 856,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,103, which is an increase of nine.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,416 cases, up 21; 61 deaths; 242 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,184 cases, up 8; 60 deaths; 170 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,174 cases; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations, up 1
Walker County: 6,258 cases, up 18; 77 deaths; 267 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,603 cases, up 21; 224 deaths; 726 hospitalizations