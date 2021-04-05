Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 547 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,749.There were 547 new cases, as that total reached 856,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 59,103, which is an increase of nine.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,416 cases, up 21; 61 deaths; 242 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,184 cases, up 8; 60 deaths; 170 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,174 cases; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 6,258 cases, up 18; 77 deaths; 267 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,603 cases, up 21; 224 deaths; 726 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

Knoxville Man Arrested For Attempting To Provide Material Support To ISIS

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed. David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday. ... (click for more)