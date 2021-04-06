 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Family Dog Perishes In House Fire On Line Street Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
A family's dog died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Line Street.

Neighbors alerted 911 to a burning home on Line Street Tuesday afternoon, allowing CFD companies to arrive quickly and begin tackling the fire. The call was made at 1 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block. Several people who live in the area reported that they could see flames coming out of the windows of the structure. 

Engine 5 and Ladder 5 were first on the scene and made an aggressive interior attack.

The house was about 50 percent involved with fire venting through the windows and roof. The crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

During searches of the residence, a family pet was located. Resuscitation efforts were made on the scene, but the small dog died.

Crews remained on scene for some time, pulling ceilings and focusing on hot spots to make sure everything was fully extinguished. There were no other injuries.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. The cause will be under investigation.

Ladder 5, Engine 4, Engine 5, Quint 10, Engine 15, Squad 13, Squad 19, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 (Red Shift) responded. 


