 Thursday, April 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Banks Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Exploitation Of 9-Month-Old, Transporting Pornography

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Anthony Brett Banks, 30, formerly of Kannapolis, N.C., was sentenced by Judge Curtis L. Collier, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Wednesday. As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Banks agreed to plead guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of causing another person to transport and ship child pornography in interstate commerce.

Banks was sentenced to 480 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Banks will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.

The defendant sexually abused his 9-month-old biological daughter, created digital videos of the abuse, and traded several of the images with someone he met in an online room dedicated to sexually abusing animals. The person with whom the defendant swapped images was located in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

“The US Attorney’s Office, along with its law enforcement partners, is committed to apprehending child sex predators wherever they operate," said Acting United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. "Today’s sentence sends a strong message to sexual predators and demonstrates our commitment to protecting the community’s most vulnerable victims.”

“Each year, millions of children fall prey to sexual predators,” said Homeland Security Investigation Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “HSI agents make it a top priority to protect vulnerable children from victimization by working with their law enforcement partners to investigate predators involved with the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material and ensure they are held accountable for their heinous actions. I commend our agents for their tireless efforts in this case, which resulted in a guilty plea and a lengthy federal prison sentence for the offender.”

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, HSI, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. This investigation was led by Task Force Officer Ed Merritt and Special Agent Dave Nalley of HSI and Special Agent Chris Munden of the NC SBI. 

Assistant United States Attorney James T. Brooks represented the United States. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about PSC, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc/resources.html and click on the tab "resources.”


April 8, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Feigns Kidnapping When Other Guy Shows Up; Pair Makes Off With Woman's Purse Left Outside Walmart

April 8, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 7, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


A man on Caruthers Road told police he wanted to report that the girl he is on and off again with was threatening to accuse him of holding her hostage. The man showed police a video where she ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN 1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/07/2021 1 HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Feigns Kidnapping When Other Guy Shows Up; Pair Makes Off With Woman's Purse Left Outside Walmart

A man on Caruthers Road told police he wanted to report that the girl he is on and off again with was threatening to accuse him of holding her hostage. The man showed police a video where she said he was not holding her hostage and that she did it because she didn't want the other guy that had pulled up to see her to know what was going on. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN 1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BALDWIN, BIANCA 319 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘There Ain’t No Way!’

It’s been about a week since my eye caught a small news item on Chattanoogan.com that Chattanooga Printing and Engraving had been sold in North Chattanooga and, boy, do I remember it well. Matter of fact, I learned a huge lesson there one day during my junior year of high school that I’ve never forgotten. As a junior, I’d go by our family newspaper every afternoon with a very simple ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Dance Report Card

The teacher in me has decided to give the recent NCAA Tournament grades for things they accomplished in this COVID-19 season. Most are good, but there are a few things the reigning body of control in collegiate athletics needs to work on. First, the fact that a tournament was played at all is certainly credible. Last year, as the virus was just making its way into the country, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors