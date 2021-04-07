 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

No New Coronavirus Deaths In Hamilton County, 55 More Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Hamilton County had 55 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 42,895. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. 

There are 75 patients hospitalized and 17 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,809, which is 97 percent, and there are 606 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 819,505 on Wednesday with 1,497 new cases. There have been nine more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,976, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 849 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four fewer than on Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.312 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 794,716, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,079 cases, up 2; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,223 cases, up 29; 147 deaths

Grundy County: 1,761 cases, up 5; 31 deaths

Marion County: 3,070 cases, up 3; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,322 cases, up 3; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,945 cases, up 4; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,275 cases, up 4; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,649 cases, up 3; 28 deaths

Knox County: 48,836 cases, up 72; 623 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 86,347 cases, up 177; 916 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 91,178 cases, up 143; 1,565 deaths


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 7, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

April 7, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/7/21


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/07/2021 1 HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stop All Mail-In Votes

I’m willing to bet a dime to your doughnut that the commissioner of Major League Baseball, the CEO of Coca-Cola, and the CEO of Delta Air Lines have never voted absentee. Two of these guys have voted the “American way” their whole lives while Coca-Cola’s James Caney is a British citizen so all he can do is make noise about NOB (none of his business, with an accent of a very American ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Dance Report Card

The teacher in me has decided to give the recent NCAA Tournament grades for things they accomplished in this COVID-19 season. Most are good, but there are a few things the reigning body of control in collegiate athletics needs to work on. First, the fact that a tournament was played at all is certainly credible. Last year, as the virus was just making its way into the country, ... (click for more)


