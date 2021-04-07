No New Coronavirus Deaths In Hamilton County, 55 More Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 55 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 42,895. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.



There are 75 patients hospitalized and 17 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,809, which is 97 percent, and there are 606 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 819,505 on Wednesday with 1,497 new cases. There have been nine more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,976, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 849 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four fewer than on Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.312 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 794,716, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,079 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,223 cases, up 29; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,761 cases, up 5; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,070 cases, up 3; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,322 cases, up 3; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,945 cases, up 4; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,275 cases, up 4; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,649 cases, up 3; 28 deaths



Knox County: 48,836 cases, up 72; 623 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 86,347 cases, up 177; 916 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 91,178 cases, up 143; 1,565 deaths