AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/7/21

April 12, 2021
April 7, 2021
(click for more)
A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in.
* * *
Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/07/2021
1 HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 04/07/2021
1 KIRK, DIMESHA MESHAWN BURGLARY OF BUSINESS 04/07/2021
1 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/07/2021
1 PITTMAN, ... (click for more)
One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend.
He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category.
He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)
I’m willing to bet a dime to your doughnut that the commissioner of Major League Baseball, the CEO of Coca-Cola, and the CEO of Delta Air Lines have never voted absentee. Two of these guys have voted the “American way” their whole lives while Coca-Cola’s James Caney is a British citizen so all he can do is make noise about NOB (none of his business, with an accent of a very American ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium.
The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)
The teacher in me has decided to give the recent NCAA Tournament grades for things they accomplished in this COVID-19 season. Most are good, but there are a few things the reigning body of control in collegiate athletics needs to work on.
First, the fact that a tournament was played at all is certainly credible. Last year, as the virus was just making its way into the country, ... (click for more)