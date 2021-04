Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN

1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BALDWIN, BIANCA

319 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE

3002 Woodside St Chattanooga, 374071252

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH

144 CROSS ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURNEY, ANWAR RESHAD

3916 Dahlia St Chattanooga, 374212130

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COOTS, BRADLEY DUSTIN

3540 COMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT

11634 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK

4003 BUCKNER LN Ooltewah, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

---

GODWIN, TROY LEE

411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON

931 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063064

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON

3810 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071724

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

---

LEE, MICHAEL LEBRON

5584 JEWELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

---

LOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN

,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MARRISET, NICENGRE

95 ROCKVIEW LN COVINGTON, 30016

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MAYWEATHER, CHARLES LEE

1900 E 32ND ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

MCDOWELL, MITZI MARIA

1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MILKS, JOYCE MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MILLENER, ELMONDNO

228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FOREGY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

MITCHELL, MAJESTIC HALAYA

41 BAILEY CHAPEL RD LOT 4 RAINSVILLE, 35986

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOORE, MATHEW LEE

4922 SARASOTA DR HIXSON, 373434525

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NELSON, KEASHA R

765 NELSON LANE HOMELESS PIONEER, 37847

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NEWSON, KENNETH LEE

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

NGUYEN, TRUNG QUOC

7353 MAJESTIC HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OWENS, DANZEL TYRIST

106 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---PARKER, ALICIA MARIE123 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---PARTON, JASON EDWARD5733 CLARK ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(PUBLIC INTOXICATION)---PEREZ, CANDACE1011 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE3510 LILLIAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374111567Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULT---PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR JR1206 P0PLAR STREET APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, TIMOTHY SCOTT239 CLOUD SPRINGS RD FORT OGLETHORPE,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SWEARINGER, JERRY CHRISTOPHER2705 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TALLEY, JAMES CALVIN2706 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073022Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR Chattanooga, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA2622 E 19TH ST Chattanooga,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS BURNING---TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON215 MCOY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN319 KAREN DR RINGGOLD, 307368438Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---VANOVER, CHRISTOPHER A2110 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WADLEY, TEDARRELL2717 NORTH TAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS OF METH FOR RESAL---WAMSLEY, COREY335 ARBOR WOODS CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM OVER $1,000---WEBER, THOMAS CLAUDE342 DAILEY HILL ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WICKS, DAVID PAUL3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM2506 OREAR STREET CHATTANOOG, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION