Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 59 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,886.There are 1,156 new cases, as that total reaches 859,388 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 59,481, which is an increase of 125 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,444 cases, up 10; 61 deaths; 243 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,189 cases; 60 deaths; 171 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,180 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,287 cases, up 15; 78 deaths; 269 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,645 cases, up 10; 225 deaths, up 1; 727 hospitalizations

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 79 More Cases; Tennessee Has 21 More Deaths

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 59 New Deaths, 1,156 More Cases

Niki Voltaire In Custody On Charges Of Shooting 2 People She Didn't Know

Hamilton County had 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,974. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 59 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,886. There are 1,156 new cases, as that total reaches 859,388 ... (click for more)