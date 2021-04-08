 Thursday, April 8, 2021 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 59 New Deaths, 1,156 More Cases

Thursday, April 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 59 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,886.

There are 1,156 new cases, as that total reaches 859,388 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 59,481, which is an increase of 125 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,444 cases, up 10; 61 deaths; 243 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,189 cases; 60 deaths; 171 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,180 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,287 cases, up 15; 78 deaths; 269 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,645 cases, up 10; 225 deaths, up 1; 727 hospitalizations

April 8, 2021

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 79 More Cases; Tennessee Has 21 More Deaths

April 8, 2021

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 59 New Deaths, 1,156 More Cases

April 8, 2021

Niki Voltaire In Custody On Charges Of Shooting 2 People She Didn't Know


Hamilton County had 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,974. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 59 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,886. There are 1,156 new cases, as that total reaches 859,388 ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga woman charged with shooting two people she didn't know is now in custody. Police responded to a March 31 report of a person who was shot on Tunnel Boulevard and located two victims. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 79 More Cases; Tennessee Has 21 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,974. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,858, which is 97 percent, and there are 636 active cases. There are 75 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 59 New Deaths, 1,156 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 59 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,886. There are 1,156 new cases, as that total reaches 859,388 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 59,481, which is an increase of 125 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,444 cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Charles Coolidge Was An American Hero

We have lost a great Tennessean and an American hero in Charles H. Coolidge. Growing up near Chattanooga, Charles H. Coolidge was awarded a Bronze Star and a Silver Star, then went on to receive the nation’s highest decoration per valor, the Congregational Medal of Honor. I have been blessed to serve on the board at the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘There Ain’t No Way!’

It’s been about a week since my eye caught a small news item on Chattanoogan.com that Chattanooga Printing and Engraving had been sold in North Chattanooga and, boy, do I remember it well. Matter of fact, I learned a huge lesson there one day during my junior year of high school that I’ve never forgotten. As a junior, I’d go by our family newspaper every afternoon with a very simple ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces Changes To Athletics Department Leadership Group

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a restructuring of his leadership group today. Long-time administrator Andrew Horton assumes the role of Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations, while Dr. JAy Blackman moves over to Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations. Nate Barger is promoted to ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: If Bears Can Be Resurrected, There's Hope For Vols

Baylor wrote an unlikely chapter to its men’s basketball story on Monday night, winning the program’s first national championship with an 86-70 victory over Gonzaga. The Bears dominated the previously undefeated Zags from opening tip to final whistle, much like they ruled the tournament. Only one of Baylor’s six NCAA victories was decided by less than double figures. Its average ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors