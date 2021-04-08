Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 59 New Deaths, 1,156 More Cases
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 59 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,886.
There are 1,156 new cases, as that total reaches 859,388 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,481, which is an increase of 125 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,444 cases, up 10; 61 deaths; 243 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,189 cases; 60 deaths; 171 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,180 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,287 cases, up 15; 78 deaths; 269 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,645 cases, up 10; 225 deaths, up 1; 727 hospitalizations