No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 79 More Cases; Tennessee Has 21 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,974. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,858, which is 97 percent, and there are 636 active cases.



There are 75 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Two others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 820,965 on Thursday with 1,460 new cases. There have been 21 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,997, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 890 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 39 more than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.331 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 795,885, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,081 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,255 cases, up 32; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,763 cases, up 2; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,070 cases; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,322 cases; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,952 cases, up 7; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,279 cases, up 4; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,651 cases, up 2; 28 deaths



Knox County: 48,915 cases, up 79; 625 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 86,477 cases, up 130; 917 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 91,338 cases, up 160; 1,574 deaths, up 9