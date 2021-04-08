 Friday, April 9, 2021 Weather

Governor Lee Carries Constitutional Carry Bill

Thursday, April 8, 2021
Governor Bill Lee signs gun bill as Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) looks on
Governor Bill Lee signs gun bill as Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) looks on

Governor Bill Lee has signed the state's constitutional carry bill that will allow those 21 and older to carry a gun without having to apply for a permit and going through safety courses. The age is 18 for active duty military.

The bill goes into effect July 1.

There are restrictions in cases of certain convictions, including DUIs and stalking.

Under the law, stealing a gun would become a minimum class E felony. Those who are convicted of stealing a gun have to serve a minimum of six months in jail. The current term is just 30 days.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Woman Feigns Kidnapping When Other Guy Shows Up; Pair Makes Off With Woman's Purse Left Outside Walmart


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, BRENDAN 1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

A man on Caruthers Road told police he wanted to report that the girl he is on and off again with was threatening to accuse him of holding her hostage. The man showed police a video where she ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, BRENDAN 1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BARNES, JEFFREY S 1061 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Zach Wamp: The Charles Coolidge I Knew

As a Member of Congress, I had the privilege of knowing several recipients of the Medal of Honor. In fact, I was honored to be a speaker at the funeral of the extraordinary Desmond Doss. My relationship with Charles Coolidge was very different for all the right reasons...... Yes, when he finally left this earth Tuesday with a direct ticket to his Savior the Lord Jesus, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. President: ‘Sit Down!’

It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Changes To Athletics Department Leadership Group

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a restructuring of his leadership group today. Long-time administrator Andrew Horton assumes the role of Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations, while Dr. JAy Blackman moves over to Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations. Nate Barger is promoted to ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: If Bears Can Be Resurrected, There's Hope For Vols

Baylor wrote an unlikely chapter to its men’s basketball story on Monday night, winning the program’s first national championship with an 86-70 victory over Gonzaga. The Bears dominated the previously undefeated Zags from opening tip to final whistle, much like they ruled the tournament. Only one of Baylor’s six NCAA victories was decided by less than double figures. Its average ... (click for more)


