Governor Lee Carries Constitutional Carry Bill

Governor Bill Lee has signed the state's constitutional carry bill that will allow those 21 and older to carry a gun without having to apply for a permit and going through safety courses. The age is 18 for active duty military.

The bill goes into effect July 1.

There are restrictions in cases of certain convictions, including DUIs and stalking.

Under the law, stealing a gun would become a minimum class E felony. Those who are convicted of stealing a gun have to serve a minimum of six months in jail. The current term is just 30 days.