April 9, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department has added 9,900 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
First Dose Appointments:
· April 13, 16-18, and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark
· April 19-22 at CARTA Bus Barn
People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment ... (click for more)
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation from Alicia Vaughn as county manager on Friday.
The Board is not at liberty to further discuss this matter, or any personnel matter, beyond the statements made and action taken in Friday’s public meeting of the Board.
The Board thanks Mrs. Vaughn for her service to the county and wish her all the best in her ... (click for more)
As a Member of Congress, I had the privilege of knowing several recipients of the Medal of Honor. In fact, I was honored to be a speaker at the funeral of the extraordinary Desmond Doss.
My relationship with Charles Coolidge was very different for all the right reasons......
Yes, when he finally left this earth Tuesday with a direct ticket to his Savior the Lord Jesus, ... (click for more)
It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)
The NC State women's basketball team has added Madison Hayes, former East Hamilton star, to its roster. Hayes is transferring from Mississippi State where she just completed her freshman campaign. She will be immediately eligible to play for the Wolfpack beginning with the 2021-22 season.
A 6-0 guard, Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team after her rookie season with ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a restructuring of his leadership group today.
Long-time administrator Andrew Horton assumes the role of Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations, while Dr. JAy Blackman moves over to Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations. Nate Barger is promoted to ... (click for more)