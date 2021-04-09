The Hamilton County Health Department has added 9,900 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. First Dose Appointments: · April 13, 16-18, and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark · April 19-22 at CARTA Bus Barn People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment ... (click for more)

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation from Alicia Vaughn as county manager on Friday. The Board is not at liberty to further discuss this matter, or any personnel matter, beyond the statements made and action taken in Friday’s public meeting of the Board. The Board thanks Mrs. Vaughn for her service to the county and wish her all the best in her ... (click for more)