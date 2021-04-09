Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for a portion and O-1 Office Zone for a portion of this site as shown on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 4) (Alternate Version #4)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. MR-2021-0047 Southern Spears Properties/Agent for Acme Brick Company (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning multiple rights-of-way, the 4700-4800 block of an unnamed alley, 200 block of Chestnut Street, and 4700-4800 blocks of Highland Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)PURCHASINGc. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-554, Competitive Sealed Proposals. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Berz, Smith, and Ledford)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0046 John R. Coffelt (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 600 block of West View Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0023 John Cunningham (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6100 block of Highway 58, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0023 John Cunningham (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6100 block of Highway 58, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0037 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 Cowart Street, in the 2500 block of Williams Street, and in the 200 block of West 26th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0037 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 Cowart Street, in the 2500 block of Williams Street, and in the 200 block of West 26th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2021-0027 Keither Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2203 Milne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2021-0040 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2218 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0040 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2218 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with Chat-TN, LLC (The Chatt Inn), for non-congregate COVID-19 related housing for up to one hundred (100) households currently experiencing homelessness, for a ninety (90) day period beginning April 13, 2021, and ending July 12, 2021, with an option to extend the agreement, if funds are not expended, for an additional ninety (90) day period, for a FEMA reimbursable amount not to exceed $341,250.00. (Revised)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with Security Engineers, Inc. (SEI), for non-congregate COVID-19 related security services at The Chatt Inn for up to one hundred (100) households currently experiencing homelessness, for a ninety (90) day period beginning April 13, 2021, and ending July 12, 2021, with an option to extend the agreement, if funds are not expended, for an additional ninety (90) day period, for a FEMA reimbursable amount not to exceed $62,100.00. (Revised)c. A resolution waiving the fee for use of Ross’s Landing, estimated at $26,000.00, by Friends of the Festival, Riverfront Nights (Free Community Summer Music Series), beginning on Saturday, June 5, 2021, and each Saturday through August 28, 2021. (Sponsored by Councilman Oglesby)LEGALd. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney to obtain an interpretation from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on certain provisions of the Court Order in Brown v. City of Chattanooga, CIV-1-87-388, on the residency requirements for sworn emergency personnel and to draft suggested language revisions to the City Charter at Section 3.1.1 which could be placed on the ballot for a Charter Referendum if it is not contrary to the January 18, 1990, Court Order in Brown v. City of Chattanooga at this time. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford)MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution for the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant award for up to $4 million from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health for the funding opportunity Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Public Private Partnerships (P3) with WaterWays, a local non-profit, for a stream restoration project on Mountain Creek south of Morrison Springs Road, with the City’s contribution for in-kind services for payment of the design portion of the project and the FEMA flood study through an existing blanket contract, for a total project cost of $54,850.00. (District 1)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-16-022-201, MBWWTP Equalization Basin and Blower Replacement Improvements Project, a Non-Consent Decree Project, to J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, for a contract amount of $27,685,500.00, with a contingency amount of $1,384,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $29,070,000.00. (District 1)h. A resolution authorizing payment to Hamilton County GIS relative to Addressing Services for Fiscal Year 2022, according to the Addressing Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County dated May 19, 2006, for an amount not to exceed $68,348.00.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an Inter-Local Agreement Memorandum of Understanding with Hamilton County for the 2021 Aerial Photography Update of the Planimetric GIS Base Map Dataset, to provide for updated GIS and engineering building footprints, impervious surfaces, and other base mapping data, for a cost not to exceed $133,000.00.j. A resolution accepting the qualifications for the On-Call Blanket contracts for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-21-002-301, for a one (1) year blanket contract(s) with three (3) additional one (1) year renewable options with the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) GeoServices, LLC; (2) Geosyntec Consultants; (3) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (4) S&ME, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (6) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (7) Thompson Engineering, Inc.; based upon the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services that each consultant has qualified, for an annual amount of $500,000.00, to be used by all departments.Transportationk. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Department of Transportation to erect commemorative secondary street name signs on Bliss Avenue from Latta Street to Crutchfield Street designating said portions of Bliss Avenue as “Bishop James M. Scott, Sr. Avenue”. (District 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0046 John R. Coffelt (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 600 block of West View Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0039 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4200 Willard Lane, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0023 John Cunningham (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6100 block of Highway 58, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0023 John Cunningham (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6100 block of Highway 58, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0037 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 Cowart Street, in the 2500 block of Williams Street, and in the 200 block of West 26th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0037 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 Cowart Street, in the 2500 block of Williams Street, and in the 200 block of West 26th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2021-0027 Keither Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2203 Milne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2021-0040 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2218 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0040 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2218 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. MR-2020-0115 Maynardville Pike Car Wash, LLC c/o John Wise (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened sewer easement located in the 300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $40,000.00 per house, for a total amount up to $120,000.00 in HOME program funding to Habitat for Humanity, to assist with the new construction of three (3) affordable homeowner units, located at the following addresses: 239 Canary Circle, 305 West 37th Street, and 3410 Kirkland Avenue. (District 7)HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution to increase Purchase Order No. 551611 (UNUM) by $120,000.00 to cover employee Group Life Insurance and Supplemental Life premiums through Fiscal Year 2021, for a total purchase order not to exceed $698,000.00.POLICEc. A resolution authorizing the Police Chief to accept $89,107.00 from the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs for the 2020 JAG Grant.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Listed Below:)? Report on Debt Obligation - Chattanooga SRF 2018-406-01, $30 million, Consent Decree Project for the City Interceptor Sewer System? Report on Debt Obligation - Chattanooga SRF 2020-440, $15 million, Consent Decree Project for the City Interceptor Sewer System11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.