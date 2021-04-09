Hagerty And Blackburn Oppose Biden's SCOTUS Reform Commission

Senator Bill Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn oppose the formation of the judicial commission to study reform under the Biden Administration:

“On the campaign trail, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dodged questions that would reveal their intentions to pack the court, but now the truth is clear,” said Senator Hagerty. “Make no mistake, this commission is simply another attempt by the Democrats to rewrite the rules — this time to expand the Supreme Court to a size sufficient to wash out the conservative justices appointed under President Trump.

"As Tennessee’s senator, I vehemently oppose this effort to turn the Supreme Court and the federal courts into a rubber stamp for the Democrats’ activist agenda by overwhelming the bench with justices that will disregard the U.S. Constitution. Americans deserve constitutionalist judges and justices who will uphold the rule of law. This commission is the next step toward annihilation of this sacred premise."

“Joe Biden’s judicial commission is only the beginning in fulfilling the Washington liberals’ long-sought dream of packing the Supreme Court,” said Senator Blackburn. “This is not what the Founding Fathers intended, and it’s not what Tennesseans want.

"I remain committed to representing the interest of Tennesseans, and I will work to preserve our constitutional freedoms by confirming strict constitutionalist judges to the bench, who won’t use their seats to legislate their personal agenda.”