Hagerty And Blackburn Oppose Biden's SCOTUS Reform Commission

Friday, April 9, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn oppose the formation of the judicial commission to study reform under the Biden Administration:  

“On the campaign trail, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dodged questions that would reveal their intentions to pack the court, but now the truth is clear,” said Senator Hagerty. “Make no mistake, this commission is simply another attempt by the Democrats to rewrite the rules — this time to expand the Supreme Court to a size sufficient to wash out the conservative justices appointed under President Trump.

"As Tennessee’s senator, I vehemently oppose this effort to turn the Supreme Court and the federal courts into a rubber stamp for the Democrats’ activist agenda by overwhelming the bench with justices that will disregard the U.S. Constitution. Americans deserve constitutionalist judges and justices who will uphold the rule of law. This commission is the next step toward annihilation of this sacred premise."

“Joe Biden’s judicial commission is only the beginning in fulfilling the Washington liberals’ long-sought dream of packing the Supreme Court,” said Senator Blackburn. “This is not what the Founding Fathers intended, and it’s not what Tennesseans want.

"I remain committed to representing the interest of Tennesseans, and I will work to preserve our constitutional freedoms by confirming strict constitutionalist judges to the bench, who won’t use their seats to legislate their personal agenda.” 



Haynes Says Home Values In East Ridge Up 35%

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent. He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation.



Haynes Says Home Values In East Ridge Up 35%

Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent. He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent in East Ridge over the last four years, compared to 25 percent in all of Hamilton County. "It is unprecedented," he said. In 2020 there were 398 home sales in the city and inventory

Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to "administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties." If judges are intelligent and well

Roy Exum: Mr. President: 'Sit Down!'

It wasn't lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to "allow just about any Tennessean" to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would

Sports

Future Pans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald's All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga

Former Mocs' All-American Corey Levin Signs With New York Jets

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Corey Levin signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets this week. Levin was a two-time winner of the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award during his career from 2013-16. Levin graduated with a degree in Health & Human Performance from UTC in December 2016 and was a sixth-round selection (217th


