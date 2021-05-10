Walker County Inmate, 37, Dies At Detention Facility

A 37-old Walker County inmate was found unresponsive in a holding cell last Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m.

Medical personnel and detention officers initiated life-saving measures on the inmate and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The inmate has been identified as Richard Nathan Parm, of LaFayette.



Parm was arrested by an officer with the LaFayette Police Department, on felony drug charges and delivered to the detention facility at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.



The G.B.I. is investigating the death pursuant to Sheriff's Office procedure. The body was transported to the crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

