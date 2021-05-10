County Clerk Bill Knowles Praises Lawmakers For Passing Amendment To Lienholder Law

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles praised Senator Todd Gardenhire and Rep. Esther Helton for passing an amendment to the law he proposed in the recent legislative session.

He said, “Senator Gardenhire and Rep. Helton, working with local legislators guided the proposed amendment (Public Chapter 240) to passage. This legislation requiring lienholders to report lien releases to the state will enable all Tennessee county clerks to serve motorists more efficiently.

"This new law will also be a tremendous help to motorists who have had a lien manually released on the front of the title, but not reported to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. The change permits a vehicle owner who has satisfied a lien, and misplaced a title containing lien release information to apply for a clear replacement title in the clerk’s office.”