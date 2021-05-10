 Monday, May 10, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 370 New Cases

Monday, May 10, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there is one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702.

There are 370 new cases, as that total reaches 886,723 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 62,206, which is an increase of eight from Sunday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,733 cases, up 3; 64 deaths; 255 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,254 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,218 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,569 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 288 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,873 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 755 hospitalizations

There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area. After a cold front diving southeastward ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there is one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702. There are 370 new cases, as that total reaches 886,723 ... (click for more)



There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area. After a cold front diving southeastward delivered the threat for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Plains and South during Mother's Day weekend, it stalled near the Gulf Coast Monday. The front will remain in place ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a white man, aged 51-60. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,528, which is 98 percent, and there are 560 active cases. There are 35 patients ... (click for more)

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom’s Integrity Lesson

I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven’s new book “The Hero Code” and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. “The Hero Code” is about such things as courage, ... (click for more)

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


