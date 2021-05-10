Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 370 New Cases
Monday, May 10, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there is one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702.
There are 370 new cases, as that total reaches 886,723 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,206, which is an increase of eight from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,733 cases, up 3; 64 deaths; 255 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,254 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,218 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,569 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 288 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,873 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 755 hospitalizations