Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 370 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there is one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702.There are 370 new cases, as that total reaches 886,723 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 62,206, which is an increase of eight from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,733 cases, up 3; 64 deaths; 255 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,254 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,218 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,569 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 288 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,873 cases, up 3; 230 deaths; 755 hospitalizations

