 Monday, May 10, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Persistent Storms To Continue Through The South

Monday, May 10, 2021
There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area.

After a cold front diving southeastward delivered the threat for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Plains and South during Mother's Day weekend, it stalled near the Gulf Coast Monday. The front will remain in place for the next few days and serve as the impetus for more flooding rain and storms for areas that have already seen nearly two times their normal rainfall so far this spring.

"The persistent flow of cool air into the eastern U.S.
is causing this boundary to persist and just sit near the Gulf Coast, acting like a road for rain and thunderstorms to form and move along," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.

Areas all the way from South Texas to North Carolina can expect some downpours through the middle of the week. However, the heaviest rainfall totals will focus on parts of far eastern Texas and into Louisiana and southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Since the beginning of April, New Orleans has already received nearly 20 inches of rain, over triple the average for this time period. Biloxi, Ms., and Mobile, Al., are similar, with Biloxi receiving just over 18 inches and Mobile just over 16 inches.

From Sunday night into Monday morning, nearly 4 inches of rain fell in Lufkin, Texas, bringing the rainfall since April to 300% of average there as well, and producing images of flooded roads and stranded vehicles. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches were also reported already Monday morning around New Orleans, with more rain expected Monday and possibly Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the time the front finally moves out later this week and rain tapers off, some locations where the heaviest rain is expected could wind up with 4-8 inches of rainfall since Sunday, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 10 inches.

Thanks to the previous wet conditions and the additional heavy rain, river flooding is becoming more of a concern across the region, especially in far eastern Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Several rivers across the region are expected to reach or remain at action or minor flood stage through late week or even this weekend into early next week. A few of these include the Sabine River, Calcasieu River, Mississippi River and Pearl River.

The National Weather Service defines action stage as the level where "the NWS or a partner/user needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity." Minor flooding is said to cause minimal or no property damage, but can still pose some threat to the public.
 
Still, the greater concern will remain flash flooding, with underpasses and drainage ditches likely to quickly fill with water at times.

"It can be impossible to tell just how deep water covering the road can be," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.

AccuWeather forecasters urge drivers to heed the phrase "turn around, don't drown" when out on the road. "Downpours can also reduce visibility and make travel difficult, as well as make it harder to see flooded roads ahead. Flooded roads can also potentially stall vehicles," said Mr. Sadvary.

While much of the attention will be on the threat of flooding, forecasters also warn that severe thunderstorms will also be lurking.

Eastern North Carolina and South Texas are a couple of areas that could have a relatively higher threat for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail Monday afternoon and evening.

"Widespread severe thunderstorms are not expected, but some thunderstorms can bring locally damaging wind gusts and perhaps some hail as well at times through Wednesday," Mr. Walker said. Waterlogged soil can also lead to trees being toppled easier by thunderstorm wind gusts.

Stronger high pressure moving into the East later in the week will finally shove the trouble-making front out of the area, and with it bring drier but cool conditions to end the week and head into the weekend.

May 10, 2021

Persistent Storms To Continue Through The South

May 10, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 45 New Cases; Tennessee Has 19 More Deaths

May 10, 2021

Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 370 New Cases


There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area. After a cold front diving southeastward ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there is one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702. There are 370 new cases, as that total reaches 886,723 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Persistent Storms To Continue Through The South

There will be no rest for the rain-weary across much of the South this week as persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to track across the area. After a cold front diving southeastward delivered the threat for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Plains and South during Mother's Day weekend, it stalled near the Gulf Coast Monday. The front will remain in place ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 45 New Cases; Tennessee Has 19 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a white man, aged 51-60. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,528, which is 98 percent, and there are 560 active cases. There are 35 patients ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom’s Integrity Lesson

I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven’s new book “The Hero Code” and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. “The Hero Code” is about such things as courage, ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors