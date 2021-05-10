Man Beaten Severely During Robbery At Lee Highway Motel

A man was beaten severely during a robbery at a room of a Lee Highway motel last Wednesday.

Myzon Alexander Turner, 20, and Desmon Wasson, 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Police said a warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Brannon Ballanger.

Police said they were dispatched to Woodsprings Suites at 7710 Lee Highway concerning the late-night attack.

An officer said he went to the hospital to interview a man who was rushed to the hospital from room 304. His face was swollen and he had several abrasions. His right eye was swollen shut and there was possible vision loss. The middle of his face was split with his skin hanging off. He lost two or three teeth.

The victim said three black males that he did not know knocked on his door and asked for a cigarette. He said he allowed them to come inside.

He said once inside they began choking him until he was unconscious. He said when he awoke he found that his $900 laptop computer had been stolen.

Police said one of the attackers (Ballanger) left his wallet behind. It had papers identifying him.

Officers, along with a security guard, quickly located two of the suspects. Turner was in room 209. Police said he was wearing the same pants and had a cigarette lanyard attached to his pants as had been described. Wasson was in a stairwell.

Police said video from the motel clearly showed the suspects entering the room. They said it shows Ballanger carrying the laptop.