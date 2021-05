Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROCKWAY, MICHAEL R

2463 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAREY, TRAVIS JAMAL

2712 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CLARK, INDIA

2239 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CLAYTON, JONATHAN CHADWICK

6952 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COOTS, BRADLEY DUSTIN

P.

O. BOX 345 SODDY DAISY, 37384Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---COX, SHUNTIKA MONIQUE1103 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE4511 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ELAYAN, ERICA1151 FAIRMOUNT AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---FORTSON, KEYSHAWN TARIK1807 DOGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---FRANKS, CHARLES518 LOG LUMAS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---GONZALEZ-PONCE, NEFTALI1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---GRANT, BENNY CRAWFORD904 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL2729 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KLEMANN, LEEANNA BROOKE304 JSCKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---MCINTOSH, PAUL35 WESTEL RD ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---MILLER, BELINDA GAIL5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBINSON, CHASITY BRIANN6524 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---SIMONDS, LE ANN K2149 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, MICHAEL WADE218 INDUSTRIAL PARK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TEAGUE, JOHNNY LAMAR797 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TEG, TIMOTHY T1808 BENETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY