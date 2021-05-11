 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Some Chattanooga Builders Backing Out On Promised Projects Due To Surge In Supply Costs

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Some Chattanooga builders are backing out on promised projects, citing major increases in the expense of supplies.

A group of people who got the bad news from Pratt Homes has been talking with an attorney about their options.

A couple who signed up for an attached townhome on Mountain Creek Road was told that the project cannot be started now. The builder said it may be a year before construction would begin and it would be at a higher cost than first agreed.

"They said they are not going to sign the contract," said the couple involved, who had already inked the document on their end.

Doug Fisher, president of the Chattanooga Homebuilders Association, said, "Building supplies, especially lumber, have gone through the roof. Builders are seeing increases between 30-50 percent. A sheet of plywood that cost $39 is now $69."

Mr. Fisher said the main culprit appears to be that transport of building supplies got backed way up during the COVID epidemic. "They cannot move the materials fast enough." With supplies limited, the cost goes up.

He stated, "Some builders are able to complete the project based on the price agreed upon, but others are not able to."

He said the situation between the hamstrung builder and the eager homeowner "is different in about every case. It's all about what the contract says." 

Mr. Fisher said, "Some contracts include an inflation clause, while others do not. Each individual case is different."

 

 

 


May 11, 2021

A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he ... (click for more)

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin emergency repairs on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River after a routine inspection uncovered a ... (click for more)

The City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday night to make Juneteenth Independence Day the 12th paid holiday for city employees. Vice Chairman Ken Smith was absent. There was no discussion. The council ... (click for more)



A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned. A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford ... (click for more)

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin emergency repairs on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss. For the motoring public's safety, the bridge will be entirely shut down while crews investigate the crack's extent further and then repair the ... (click for more)

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My First Trip To "The Hank"

Okay, I know the home of the Atlanta Braves is Truist Park but for me that's hard to say. So, I'll just call it the "Hank" after the greatest Brave ever. (It should bear the name of Hank Aaron somewhere rather than the name of a huge financial institution but that's another topic for another day.) With that said, I have now seen Braves' games in all three of their official homes. ... (click for more)


