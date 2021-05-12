 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Roadtec, Inc. To Expand Chattanooga Operations With $6.2 Million Investment

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Roadtec, Inc. officials announced on Wednesday that the paving equipment manufacturer will expand its operations in Chattanooga. 

 

Roadtec will invest $6.2 million to make building and site improvements and relocate its Washington operations to its headquarters in Tennessee.

The project represents the creation of 128 new jobs in Hamilton County.

 

Roadtec, a subsidiary of Astec Industries, has operated in Chattanooga for 30 years. Astec Industries is a global leader in equipment manufacturing for road building and aggregate processing. The company manufactures more than 100 products from rock crushing and screening plants to hot mix asphalt (HMA) facilities, concrete plants, milling machines, asphalt pavers and material transfer vehicles.

 

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in nearly 6,000 job commitments and $1.6 billion in capital investment.

 

Governor Bill Lee said, “Roadtec has been a valued Hamilton County company for over 30 years, and I am grateful that this expansion will bring new jobs to Chattanooga’s business community. When companies choose to expand in Tennessee, it underscores our pro-business climate and highly skilled workforce, and we thank Roadtec for its continued commitment to Tennessee.”

 

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Thank you, Roadtec, for creating 130 new jobs that are well above the county median wage. Over 80 percent of projects in Hamilton County in the last five years have been expansions, which shows that once a business puts down roots here, it has plenty of reasons to stay and grow.”

Barry Ruffalo, president and CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. said, “Our vision is about building connections whether it’s to our customers, employees or the communities where we operate. We have enjoyed a strong partnership with the state of Tennessee, city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County. We look forward to strengthening that connection and bringing more growth and opportunity to the area.” 

 

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development, said, “TVA and EPB congratulate Roadtec, Inc. on its decision to expand operations in Chattanooga. Helping support companies, like Roadtec’s commitment to growth in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, city of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement.” 

 

Senator Bo Watson said, “I’m proud to help announce that Roadtec, Inc. will be expanding their successful operations with the addition of 128 new jobs. It is exciting to see an existing company grow and bring quality jobs and a solid working environment to our area. I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders, Governor Lee and our Department of Economic and Community Development for their role in bringing this large investment to Hamilton County. It is a pleasure to partner with them in working to bring new and better paying jobs to our citizens.”


600 Block Of Market Street To Be Closed Wednesday Afternoon For 30 Minutes

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/12/21

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The 600 Block of Market Street (adjacent to the Hamilton County/Chattanooga Courts Building) will be closed on Wednesday, May 12, from 5-5:30 p.m. The public should use Broad Street as an alternative

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/12/21

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

Roy Exum: College Is Changing

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

Mocs Add Lebanon's Porter To Women's basketball Roster

