Blackburn Introduces Legislation To Make Migrants Remain In Mexico

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols. This legislation will require aliens seeking asylum at the Southern border or without proper documentation to return to Mexico to wait for their immigration proceedings.

“President Biden’s failed immigration policies have created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn. “Over half a million illegal aliens have been apprehended at our southern border since Biden was sworn into office. Biden repealed President Trump’s successful policy that forced migrants to remain in Mexico while seeking asylum. My legislation will stop Biden’s decision to catch and release migrants into our communities and reinstate President Trump’s Remain in Mexico program.”

Click here for additional information on the legislation.



