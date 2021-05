Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BIRT, COURTNEY D

707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLAKE, JOSEPH ANTHONY

3103 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROWN, ERIC CHARLES

2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BURTON, JAWANN MAKELL

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091816

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR

3109 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLINET, NICHOLAS P

12724 WEATHERLY SWITCH RD CLEVELAND, 373118356

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

---

CORBIN, KATHLINDRA

251 W.

38TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE65574 EAST BRAINERD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLED SUB)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLED SUB)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)---DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN3101 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071507Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---ERVIN, CHRISTOPHER BENARD3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GAGNON-CAMPBELL, SIMONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD2001 SOUTH LARABY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HILL, AKAYSHA MIGNON2429 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062667Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HOPKINS, MELIA NICOLE10342 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUCKABEE, CODY LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE1423 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)---KELLEY, TY B1801 SITTON MILLS PL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDING---LEWIS, JAMES LEE1901 RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374064234Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHARASSMENT---LOPEZ, ANDINA RAMIREE220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 34415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LUCAS, TROY EUGENE4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCORD, WILLIAM BLAKE4629 COUNTY ROAD 89 RYAN, 35958Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE---MOGREN, SUSAN KAY1146 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 374121218Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PoliceTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---NASH, CHARICE RASHELLE6423 BONNIE MANOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---NATIONS, TERRY ALLEN108 MORSE DR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PRICE, RONNIE LYNN15600 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR3503 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA82 ANTLER ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Erlanger HospitalBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, RENEE JANE312 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034201Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SHANNON, JAMES LAMAR5125 HUNTER VILLAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL2408 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062636Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF ECSTASY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (SIMPLE POSSESSION)POSSESSION OF HEROIN---STRICKLAND, DESMOND DEWANN2627 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE6627 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMPSON, JEFFREY TYRONE163 THOROUGHBRED DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY13662 SOUTH TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVING---VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME7403 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALTON, JERMICHAEL DAWANN4201 NORCROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---YOST, LATONYA D2609 OAK STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC