Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths And 668 New Cases
Friday, May 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,785.
There are 668 new cases, as that total reaches 889,417 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,578, which is an increase of 75 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,759 cases, up 3; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,251 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,225 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,615 cases, up 10; 80 deaths; 290 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,908 cases, up 8; 231 deaths; 759 hospitalizations, up 2