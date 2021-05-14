Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,785.There are 668 new cases, as that total reaches 889,417 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 62,578, which is an increase of 75 from Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,759 cases, up 3; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,251 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,225 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,615 cases, up 10; 80 deaths; 290 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,908 cases, up 8; 231 deaths; 759 hospitalizations, up 2

Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 25 More Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths And 668 New Cases

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1838 Skyline Dr. where a motorcycle struck a vehicle. Police located a red motorcycle in the roadway, but no people there. Police ran the registration ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 44,733. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number of ... (click for more)