Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths And 668 New Cases

Friday, May 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,785.

There are 668 new cases, as that total reaches 889,417 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 62,578, which is an increase of 75 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,759 cases, up 3; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,251 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,225 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,615 cases, up 10; 80 deaths; 290 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,908 cases, up 8; 231 deaths; 759 hospitalizations, up 2

Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 25 More Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1838 Skyline Dr. where a motorcycle struck a vehicle. Police located a red motorcycle in the roadway, but no people there. Police ran the registration and identified a man to whom the motorcycle was registered. Due to the owner or driver of the vehicle not being on scene, police towed the motorcycle. It was taken away by Mostellers ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 25 More Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 44,733. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,756, which is 98 percent, and there are 481 active cases. There are 44 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy?

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: That’s ‘Nonya’ Business

In the Sunday editions of the Chattanooga Times Free Press the editors will often include a feature on “fake news,” or “News That’s Not” but I don’t suspect them to include themselves in the junk report this weekend. The Chattanooga newspaper once again stumbled Thursday when they had an embarrassing lead story on the front page. The headline read, “DA accused of marrying employee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Increase Capacity To 70%; No Masks Required

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that they will increase their capacity to 70% for phase two games. Effective immediately the team will also be rescinding its mask policy per new MLB guidelines. Beginning May 25, fans will no longer be required to wear a mask at AT&T Field. Phase two begins June 22 and runs until July 25. Tickets for this phase go on sale Monday, ... (click for more)


