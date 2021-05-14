 Friday, May 14, 2021 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 25 More Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 44,733. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,756, which is 98 percent, and there are 481 active cases.

There are 44 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.  Of those hospitalized, 12 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 857,055 on Friday with 627 new cases. There have been seven more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,312 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 686 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 32 fewer than on Thursday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.816 million across the state.


May 14, 2021

State Supreme Court Issues Order Further Lifting COVID-Related Restrictions On Court Proceedings

May 14, 2021

Man, 24, Charged With Statutory Rape After Taking Girl, 16, Near CSAS For Sex

May 14, 2021

Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf


The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order that will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s order reduces the required space between people in ... (click for more)

Police responded to a statutory rape call on Wednesday, and observed a black Honda backed into a parking spot near CSAS. One of the officers turned on the takedown spotlight and saw a male and ... (click for more)

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1838 Skyline Dr. where a motorcycle struck a vehicle. Police located a red motorcycle in the roadway, but no people there. Police ran the registration ... (click for more)



Breaking News

State Supreme Court Issues Order Further Lifting COVID-Related Restrictions On Court Proceedings

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order that will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s order reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet; lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect; and lifts the facial coverings requirement. The order provides judicial districts and judges discretion ... (click for more)

Man, 24, Charged With Statutory Rape After Taking Girl, 16, Near CSAS For Sex

Police responded to a statutory rape call on Wednesday, and observed a black Honda backed into a parking spot near CSAS. One of the officers turned on the takedown spotlight and saw a male and female having sex in the vehicle, and those two began putting clothes back on. The man, who was later identified as Desmond Strickland, 24, got out of the vehicle and spoke to the police. ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy?

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: That’s ‘Nonya’ Business

In the Sunday editions of the Chattanooga Times Free Press the editors will often include a feature on “fake news,” or “News That’s Not” but I don’t suspect them to include themselves in the junk report this weekend. The Chattanooga newspaper once again stumbled Thursday when they had an embarrassing lead story on the front page. The headline read, “DA accused of marrying employee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors