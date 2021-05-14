Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 25 More Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 44,733. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,756, which is 98 percent, and there are 481 active cases.



There are 44 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 12 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 857,055 on Friday with 627 new cases. There have been seven more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,312 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 686 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 32 fewer than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 7.816 million across the state.