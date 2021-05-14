Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-3, relating to specifically holidays, to add June 19 of each year as a paid holiday of commemoration which is known as “Juneteenth Independence Day”.



PLANNING



b.

2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)c. 2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)d. 2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, Section 31-356.1.1(2), Adjustments in Quality Fee, related to water quality fee reductions.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation and disbursement of municipal funds to non-profit charitable and civic organizations and relating to the approval for purchasing requisitions in Section 2-547.VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution waiving the fees for use of the Miller Park pavilion, in the amount of $1,200.00 and the Miller Park lawn, in the amount of $800.00, for the ceremony of the 100th Anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre sponsored by the Chattanooga Neighborhoods Arts Partnerships to be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., for the total amount of $2,000.00. (Revised)ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30648 authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145K-E-001.01, for an additional term of one (1) year beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending on March 31, 2022. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Right of Entry Permit and License Agreement for playground development of Southside Community Park with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for the development of a playground at the Southside Community Park, identified as Tax Parcel No. 155M-A-001, and to accept the equipment and the installation at an approximate value of $66,889.00. (District 7)d. A resolution approving the distribution of Fiscal Year 2021 - 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership Act Funds (HOME) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,255,472.00, as shown more fully hereinbelow. (Deferred from 05-11-2021)HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Symetra to provide long-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, FMLA leave management system, voluntary supplemental life, and voluntary short-term disability insurance, for a three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2) year term, with the City’s portion in the amount of $230,000.00, for an estimated annual cost of $1,169,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Compsych Corporation to provide Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services to eligible city employees, for a three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2) year term, for an estimated annual cost of $42,500.00.MAYOR AND COUNCIL OFFICESg. A resolution to jointly appoint Emily O’Donnell as City Attorney by the Mayor and City Council.POLICEh. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to apply for, and if awarded, accept the FEMA Fiscal Year 2021 Port Security Grant Program funds to be used by CPD EOD Unit to purchase two (2) x-ray machines; two (2) flat panel imagery; two (2) computer kits with tablets; two (2) tripods; and two (2) robotic x-ray frames, with a twenty-five (25%) percent City match from the EOD NRC fund, in the amount of $34,356.83, for an amount not to exceed $137,427.35. (Deferred from 05-11-2021)i. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) for use of the Chattanooga Police Department facilities to provide training courses for the NRC personnel and contractors, for a one (1) year period and four (4) twelve (12) month optional periods, for the life of the five (5) year contract, for an amount payable for year one (1) of $55,000.00 and the next four (4) years of $50,000.00 to the City of Chattanooga, for contract period beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2026, for a total estimated amount not to exceed $255,000.00. (Deferred from 05-11-2021)j. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into a one (1) year blanket agreement with Leica Geosystems, Inc. to provide service repairs, updates, and warranty service for Police ScanStation equipment, for year three (3) beginning May 25, 2021, through May 24, 2022, and an annual spend limit not to exceed $40,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. d/b/a Barge Design Solutions, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-09-006-102, South Chickamauga Creek Pump Station Reliability Improvements Phase 2 and Spring Creek Pump Station Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amount of $33.16, for a revised contract amount of $613,005.34. (Districts 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9)l. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30355 entitled, “A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for three (3) years for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00”, and to replace with, “A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste, to renew for the second year, with one (1) year renewal remaining, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00 per year.”PURCHASINGm. A resolution authorizing the City Purchasing Agent to participate in an Interlocal Agreement with Sourcewell recognizing the name change from the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) to Sourcewell on June 8, 2018, as previously approved in Resolution No. 28027 to allow the purchase of goods and services from the cooperative.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Listed Below):? YFD Board Re-Appointment - Vivian White (District 9)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.“Public Works Proclamation”Presented By William C. Payne, Interim Administrator for the Department of Public Works4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation and disbursement of municipal funds to non-profit charitable and civic organizations and relating to the approval for purchasing requisitions in Section 2-547.6. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportationa. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Rescinded on 05-11-2021)MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley between 25th Street and 26th Street on the northern portion of the alley right-of-way from West 25th Street to a point being 92.5’ feet in length with the remaining alley right-of-way remaining open and the entrance to the West 26th Street alley right-of-way will remain open to allow access to Hamlett Chapel CME Church property for off-street parking, as detailed on the attached map. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)7. Resolutions: FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for 2021 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54, and the Regional Tourism Initiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $40,211.54.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-18-010-201 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, MBWWTP-Warehouse Improvements and Implementation of Vulnerability Recommendations, for the contract amount of $7,358,493.00, plus a contingency amount of $370,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $7,728,493.00, subject to availability of funds. (District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 for Jacobs Engineering Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project, for the renewal of year five (5) of the five (5) year program, in the amount of $3,401,912.96, for a revised contract amount of $13,589,348.70. (Consent Decree)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year four (4) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket contracts for professional services for the support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program, Contract No. W-18-001 (Resolution No. 29413) for the nineteen (19) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package, in the amount of $7,056,500.00: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc.; (4) Arcadis U.S., Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnel Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (8) C2RL, Inc.; (9) CDM Smith; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Fulghum Macindoe & Associates, Inc.; (12) Gresham Smith & Partners; (13) Hazen and Sawyer; (14) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (15) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (16) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (17) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (18) Volkert, Inc.; and (19) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to extend an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with point of sale and reservation software for the period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2023, for a cost of $13,000.00 per year, for a total amount of $26,000.00.Transportationf. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with AECOM relative to Contract No. T-15-010 for professional services associated with the Manufacturers Road/Hamm Road Gateway Project construction engineering and inspection, in the amount of $90,285.22. (District 1)g. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of construction engineering and materials testing services relative to projects that receive state and federal funds through TDOT, for a total amount not to exceed $250,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.