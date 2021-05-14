Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping

A Soddy Daisy man has been charged with rape of a child.

Police said on Dec. 11, James Roy Stamey, 46, took a child from her home in Soddy Daisy and drove her to another residence. Police said he raped the child, and that a later investigation discovered photos depicting Stamey committing sexual battery against the child and her brother. The children’s mother said the suspect did not have permission to take the children from her home.



On Jan. 21, the sheriff’s office spoke to the children’s mother, who said her daughter told her about Stamey sexually abusing her.

The mother spoke to the sheriff’s office again on Feb. 14. Police said she told them about photographs depicting Stamey sexually assaulting her children. She said she did not know of the photographs previously, and only found them when she was looking through a shared cloud-based file she had downloaded from her phone. Police said she then turned her phone in to the sheriff’s office as evidence. A detective was able to confirm the photos were sexually explicit, and the mother confirmed the photos were taken at her residence.

Detectives interviewed the mother and children on March 30. Police said one child said Stamey stated, "You’re going to feel something you’re never going to forget” and she described the assault in detail.

Police interviewed Stamey on April 1, and he agreed to speak to detectives in a recorded interview. The detectives said Stamey denied assaulting and raping the children until he was shown copies of the sexually-explicit photos. Police said Stamey then admitted to participating in the incidents, and said his alcohol and drugs were to blame for his actions. Police said he admitted to taking one of the children from her house, but denied sexually assaulting her.

One witness said at the time of the incident Stamey afterward went onto her bed and passed out. She told police that she was afraid to report the sexual assault because she believed Stamey would have hurt her and the victim.

Stamey is charged with rape of a child, especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of indecent exposure.