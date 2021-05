Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR

4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

---

BAGWELL, DAVID H

1437 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---BEENE, HALLIE77 DAVE TL BROWN RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---BILLUPS, PATRICK M2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061860Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---BURKES, CHARLTON FITZGERALD1610 EASTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY8220 HARRISON BAY RD APT B HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---CALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON306 GILLESPIE RD, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE NMN4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COCHRAN, DERRICK L911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063143Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY888 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---DUNHAM, MARQUELL I2545 MCALLIE AVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FORTSON, ERICA DENISE623 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONIOUS RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---GRANT, WILLIAM K2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE5 WEEKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)FORGERY---HUDSON, STACEY REBECCA41 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA---IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO4712 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---JACKSON, JOSHUA2350 BLACKBURN SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---LOY, KATRINA MARIE3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000---MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE1011 GADD RD APT 902 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEJIA, JOSE MANUEL2803 EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN KALAMAZOO CO, MI)---MENCY, DEVONTE DIAZ837 PORTHMOUTH AVE BRISTOL, 24201Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MORENO, MARVIN3400 LISA DR APT#4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING---MUCK, FOY KANE13820 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEISTRUP, LILI M930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PENA, FRANK WADE60 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 307412561Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---RESENDIZ, JOSE A2932 WESTSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANDERS, DARIUS A3310 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 373387912Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKEDSPEEDING 105/65OPEN CONTAINER---SHAVRNOCH, JOSEPH JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEPHENS, MICHAEL WAYNE61 STEPHENS LN RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WATSON, ANTHONY WAYNE4612 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162113Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (4TH DUI)---WILSON, MARTIN ONEALNO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063143Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WITZEL, LINDSEY ROBINSON218 APT 15 SWEETLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---ZIEGENFELDER, BRYSON JUSTICE5124 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM