Aaron Johnson, 33, Shot And Killed On Wheeler Avenue

Aaron Johnson, 33, was shot and killed on Wheeler Avenue late Saturday night.

At approximately 11:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.

IInvestigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Police said there is little information available at this time, but detectives are pursuing all investigative leads.