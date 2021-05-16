 Sunday, May 16, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Aaron Johnson, 33, Shot And Killed On Wheeler Avenue

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Aaron Johnson, 33, was shot and killed on Wheeler Avenue late Saturday night.

At approximately 11:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.
 
IInvestigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Police said there is little information available at this time, but detectives are pursuing all investigative leads.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

May 16, 2021

Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 382 New Cases

May 16, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 13 More Cases

May 16, 2021

Police Blotter: Police Turn Dispute Into Job Opportunity; Man Says He Won't Travel On Freeway Again With Dog In Back Of Pickup


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there is 1 additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,804. There are 382 new cases, as that total reaches 890,267 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 13 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 44,787. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. (click for more)

Police were called to 7641 Lee Hwy. where there was an disorder at a motel. A man came to the motel looking to get prices on the rooms and was upset about how expensive they were. The manager ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 382 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there is 1 additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,804. There are 382 new cases, as that total reaches 890,267 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 62,666, which is an increase of 20 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,761 cases, up 1; 64 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 13 More Cases

Hamilton County had 13 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 44,787. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Hard Left Turn

Over 150 of America’s greatest patriots are deeply concerned for our nation. Banding today under a star studded flag quite similar to the one each fought for and defended – and loved – this collection of retired Generals and Admirals has just prepared an open letter to the American people. They call their organization “Flag Officers 4 America” and, in the military’s straight-forward ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors