Home On Umbarger Lane Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, May 16, 2021

A home at 3917 Umbarger Lane was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:46 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting the house fire. Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves. 

Due to piles of materials throughout the house, firefighters had a challenge entering the home and putting the fire out.  At 5:15 p.m., fire officials confirmed fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to fire personnel.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services. Damages are listed as $40,000. 

Hamilton County Rescue responded for rehab and the American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner’s emergency needs. 


May 16, 2021

Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 382 New Cases

May 16, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 13 More Cases


Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Hard Left Turn

Over 150 of America’s greatest patriots are deeply concerned for our nation. Banding today under a star studded flag quite similar to the one each fought for and defended – and loved – this collection of retired Generals and Admirals has just prepared an open letter to the American people. They call their organization “Flag Officers 4 America” and, in the military’s straight-forward ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


