Home On Umbarger Lane Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon

A home at 3917 Umbarger Lane was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:46 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting the house fire. Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves.



Due to piles of materials throughout the house, firefighters had a challenge entering the home and putting the fire out. At 5:15 p.m., fire officials confirmed fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to fire personnel.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services. Damages are listed as $40,000.



Hamilton County Rescue responded for rehab and the American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner’s emergency needs.