McCallie To Require COVID Vaccine For 2021-22 School Year

McCallie School announced Monday that for the 2021-22 school year all age-eligible students and faculty/staff will be required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

In making the announcement, Head of School Lee Burns ’87 said that by having campus-wide COVID immunizations, McCallie hopes to be able to lift many of the restrictions that have been in place since the pandemic began, including the requirements that students wear face masks while in classes.

“This is a logical, socially responsible extension of our general student health policy,” Mr. Burns said in a message to students and parents. “The CDC, the FDA, the Hamilton County Health Department, the National Association of Independent Schools, physicians with whom we’ve consulted, and many other health and educational professionals -- all of them strongly recommend vaccinations.” He said that McCallie requires vaccinations for many viruses and “adding COVID-19 vaccinations to that list is the responsible thing to do.”

This spring McCallie has held two vaccination clinics on campus, and most faculty and staff, as well as a large percentage of upper-grade students have been vaccinated. The school will offer another on-campus vaccination clinic on Thursday and plans others over the next few months. Under new FDA and CDC guidelines, students 12 years old and higher are eligible for COVID vaccinations.



By having everyone vaccinated, Mr. Burns said, McCallie can return not just to normal, but “a better normal, a higher level of McCallie brotherhood, of working together to keep everyone safe, and building an even stronger McCallie community.” As with all required vaccinations, McCallie allows exceptions for medical, religious, moral, or ethical reasons.



