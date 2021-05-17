 Monday, May 17, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

McCallie To Require COVID Vaccine For 2021-22 School Year

Monday, May 17, 2021

McCallie School announced Monday that for the 2021-22 school year all age-eligible students and faculty/staff will be required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

In making the announcement, Head of School Lee Burns ’87 said that by having campus-wide COVID immunizations, McCallie hopes to be able to lift many of the restrictions that have been in place since the pandemic began, including the requirements that students wear face masks while in classes.

“This is a logical, socially responsible extension of our general student health policy,” Mr. Burns said in a message to students and parents. “The CDC, the FDA, the Hamilton County Health Department, the National Association of Independent Schools, physicians with whom we’ve consulted, and many other health and educational professionals -- all of them strongly recommend vaccinations.” He said that McCallie requires vaccinations for many viruses and “adding COVID-19 vaccinations to that list is the responsible thing to do.”

This spring McCallie has held two vaccination clinics on campus, and most faculty and staff, as well as a large percentage of upper-grade students have been vaccinated. The school will offer another on-campus vaccination clinic on Thursday and plans others over the next few months. Under new FDA and CDC guidelines, students 12 years old and higher are eligible for COVID vaccinations. 

By having everyone vaccinated, Mr. Burns said, McCallie can return not just to normal, but “a better normal, a higher level of McCallie brotherhood, of working together to keep everyone safe, and building an even stronger McCallie community.” As with all required vaccinations, McCallie allows exceptions for medical, religious, moral, or ethical reasons.


Youth, 17, Charged In Shooting At Cheddar's Parking Lot That Left A 27-Year-Old Man Injured

Contract Awarded To Repair Mississippi River Freeway Bridge At Memphis

Chattanooga Volkswagen To Suspend Production From June 7-18


The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit

Due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, Volkswagen Chattanooga will suspend production activities during the weeks of June 7 and June 14. Regular production operations will resume



Youth, 17, Charged In Shooting At Cheddar's Parking Lot That Left A 27-Year-Old Man Injured

The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel Road. A 27-year-old man was shot during the incident. The teen is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Contract Awarded To Repair Mississippi River Freeway Bridge At Memphis

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Group. The selection was based on qualifications, experience, and availability of personnel and equipment, officials said. The contractor is expected to start work as early ... (click for more)

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (2)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Served Us Well

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

España Paces Furious Comeback As Red Wolves Tie New England

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)

McCallie Grad Hakim McMorris Finishes Third In PAC 12 Decathlon

Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)


